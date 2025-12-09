Pro-lifers must stand up to the march of the culture of death

We will never sanitize the truth or accept the culture of death as normal. LifeSiteNews is fighting this battle on every front, when almost no one else will.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

Picture your father – frail, exhausted, frightened – lying on a trolley in a dim hospital hallway. Not a room, or even a hospital bay – a hallway.

The bulbs overhead are gone, and nobody’s changed them. Overworked nurses wear headlamps to inspect his feet. People brush past.

There’s no privacy in what could be your last moments together. No dignity – and no place for a priest to call.

This was Mr Cleo Gratton’s experience in Ontario, Canada.

After one horrifying night abandoned in a hallway, Cleo told his family he would rather die than go back to that facility.

Within days, the doctors had approved him for assisted suicide. He died of natural causes before they could kill him.

But countless others are not so “lucky.”

This is what a collapsing healthcare system looks like under the shadow of legal euthanasia. And if we don’t fight back now, it is coming for your parents… your children… and eventually for you.

LifeSiteNews is one of the last strongholds resisting this horror. Will you stand with us today?

Donate now to defend life and truth!

The world is becoming a place where killing is “cheaper” than caring.

In Canada, patients plead for homecare, palliative care, mental health care – and instead are offered lethal drugs. Roger Foley, a disabled man desperate for proper support, was told it would be “easier” if he simply chose assisted suicide.

They’ve been telling him that for nine years.

Roger has an incurable brain disease, which makes it difficult for him to move. He needs help eating, drinking, and getting up.

“I live in constant pain,” he said. “But staff continue to impose arbitrary and unsafe ‘rules.” Those rules include denying him side rails on his bed when he’s transferred around the hospital, and entering his room with intensely bright lights.

The care Roger needs is only available privately – which isn’t cheap.

That’s why he turned to LifeSiteNews’ crowdfunding platform LifeFunder. And with LifeSiteNews’ help, he has been able to raise over $42,000 – with $22,000 in the last two months alone.

Help LifeSiteNews to report the truth!

But it’s not just Canada. In Germany, two well-known entertainment icons – the twins Alice and Ellen Kessler – killed themselves in a joint assisted suicide. The newspaper Bild ran an interview with the twins, which the German branch of TFP called “a PR campaign to promote acceptance of euthanasia.”

The mainstream media is glamorizing it.

In the face of this complicity, it’s down to pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom outlets like LifeSiteNews to sound the alarm.

This is the pattern:

Deny the vulnerable the care they need.

Offer death as the “sensible” option.

Call it compassion.

Attack anyone who objects.

And it’s spreading – to America and the rest of the world.

Oregon was the first state in the U.S. to legalize “physician-assisted suicide.” There’s been so much take-up, that physicians are having to take classes to handle the demand – and the state is considering a proposal to allow non-physicians to prescribe these deadly drugs.

was the first state in the U.S. to legalize “physician-assisted suicide.” There’s been so much take-up, that physicians are having to take classes to handle the demand – and the state is considering a proposal to allow non-physicians to prescribe these deadly drugs. California legalized assisted suicide in 2015. Dr Ryan Spielvogel, a senior director for euthanasia services in the state wants to make it a crime to interfere with someone seeking euthanasia.

legalized assisted suicide in 2015. Dr Ryan Spielvogel, a senior director for euthanasia services in the state wants to make it a crime to interfere with someone seeking euthanasia. Only last month, Illinois ’ state Senate passed a pro-euthanasia bill. Pro-abortion Democrat Governer J.B. Pritzker is very likely to sign it into law.

’ state Senate passed a pro-euthanasia bill. Pro-abortion Democrat Governer J.B. Pritzker is very likely to sign it into law. New York is currently considering a bill proposing to legalize assisted euthanasia, which passed the state legislature in June.

is currently considering a bill proposing to legalize assisted euthanasia, which passed the state legislature in June. Vermont has this year moved to expand its assisted suicide provision.

…. I could go on. Maine, Washington…

It’s coming for your friends, your family – and for you.

LifeSiteNews stands in the breach every day, reporting stories the mainstream will not touch – or at least, won’t cover truthfully – and exposing the machine behind this global push for legal killing.

Our reporting from Canada has already helped awaken the world to the catastrophic MAiD regime. And our coverage of the expansion of this great evil showed exactly what is coming – and how to resist it.

This work stands or falls on YOUR support.

Supporting LifeSiteNews means protecting your own family from a system that now pressures the weak toward death.

Will you chip in to fight against the gruesome death machine that has its sights on our elderly – before it turns its sights on YOU?

Donate!

But here’s the thing. Fighting the encroaching death regime is just not enough.

Every family must be prepared – spiritually, medically, and legally – so that they are not left at the mercy of the corrupt medical industrial complex. That’s why LifeSiteNews is building new tools NOW, to protect you and your loved ones long before a crisis hits.

With your help, LifeSiteNews will build out a comprehensive, pro-life defense toolkit to protect faithful Catholic families from the growing threat of euthanasia.

In the months ahead, we will be rolling out an integrated set of tools – available through our website, email briefings, live online training sessions, and downloadable resources – to ensure every Catholic can protect themselves and their families from the Culture of Death while leaving a lasting legacy to protect future generations.

These life-saving materials will include:

Catholic Sacramental and Medical Wishes Guides – to safeguard your right to the Sacraments and ensure your care reflects Church teaching, even when you cannot speak for yourself.

– to safeguard your right to the Sacraments and ensure your care reflects Church teaching, even when you cannot speak for yourself. Finish Faithful Tools – a trusted Catholic framework that unites sound stewardship with eternal purpose, protecting your family and your Catholic pro-life values.

– a trusted Catholic framework that unites sound stewardship with eternal purpose, protecting your family and your Catholic pro-life values. Ongoing educational campaigns – articles, alerts, videos, and expert instruction to help Catholics recognize dangerous medical documents, avoid pro-euthanasia traps, and defend their loved ones.

All these resources exist for one reason: to help Catholics remain faithful, protected, and prepared – so that when the time comes, they meet the Lord in a state of grace, not fear, and certainly not under the coercion of a euthanasia-obsessed culture.

We will never sanitize the truth or accept the Culture of Death as normal. LifeSiteNews is fighting this battle on every front, when almost no one else will.

But we cannot stand alone.

Generous donations of $50 and $100 and $250 are the backbone of LifeSiteNews’ work, defending life, faith, family, and freedom.

They’ve helped us bring the saving truth to so many readers searching for it – and with your help, they can do so again.

Donate!

Sacrificial gifts of $500 and $1000 and $10,000 can help us build even stronger walls of defense for the vulnerable.

We need to hit the ground running in 2026, and get these life-saving webinars live as soon as possible.

Your generosity can make that happen.

Donate!

Every year, the threshold of who is considered “eligible” for assisted suicide drops again. It’s becoming easier and easier, just as we said it would.

This is your moment to hold the line.

If we don’t hold the line together, there’ll be nothing stopping us all joining Cleo, abandoned in a hospital hallway and being bullied into assisted suicide.

We cannot let that happen.

Your gift today will directly support the expansion of these life-protecting, faith-defending tools.

Yours in defense of life, faith, family, and freedom,

John-Henry Westen

CEO and Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews

P.S. The euthanasia movement is not stopping at the elderly.

They want the disabled. The depressed. The poor. The lonely. The tired. Even the children.

And eventually, they will want YOU.

LifeSiteNews is standing between them and you. We’re one of the few Catholic voices still willing to expose this agenda for what it is.

Will you help us fight it with everything we’ve got?

Donate!

If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices, or call (888) 419-6165.

US MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











