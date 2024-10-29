Philosophy professor George Matwijec got ChatGPT to acknowledge that the child in the womb is an unequivocally human, living organism at every stage of development and that abortion is the destruction of an unrepeatable human being.

(LifeSiteNews) — AI has captivated our collective imagination, with many marveling at its capabilities. As a teacher of philosophy, specializing in knowledge and logic, my focus has been less on what AI can do and more on how AI thinks. With this in mind, I embarked on an interview with AI, treating it as a conversational partner, exploring 25 randomly chosen topics related to politics, religion, philosophy, and social issues. My objective was to understand AI’s thought process and to discover whether its responses could offer insights into AI itself or knowledge in general.

While there are widespread claims that AI may carry inherent biases, I realized that a programmer, though responsible for curating AI’s database, may not have full knowledge of the system as AI does. Consequently, despite potential biases, AI could contain overlooked or hidden insights within its vast repository of information. Driven by this hypothesis, I approached my dialogue with AI much like the Socratic method, probing it with challenging questions to unearth meaningful responses. To my surprise, I identified several trends and insights in its answers. Among the most thought-provoking were its responses to questions about abortion. After rigorous questioning, AI acknowledged that abortion involves the termination of a living human organism, a conclusion that I found quite unexpected. The following sections will outline how this conclusion was reached.

All citations in the article are taken from ChatGPT.

The first question I posed to AI focused on the nature of the entity within the mother’s womb. I use the term “entity” deliberately to emphasize that whatever exists in the womb is biologically living and active, in contrast to something non-living or inert, like a stone or a piece of gravel.

Is the zygote, embryo, and later fetus considered a living organism or a non-living entity like a stone or a rock?

A zygote, embryo, and fetus are all considered living organisms. They are not inanimate entities like stones or rocks. Here is a breakdown of why these stages are classified as living organisms, based on biological principles: Characteristics of Living Organisms Cellular Structure: Living organisms are composed of cells. A zygote is a single cell that results from the fusion of a sperm and an egg. It has the potential to divide and differentiate into the various cell types that make up an organism. Growth and Development: Living organisms undergo growth and development. A zygote develops into an embryo and then a fetus, following a highly regulated process of cell division, differentiation, and organ formation. Metabolism: Living organisms carry out metabolic processes to convert energy from their environment into usable forms. From the zygote stage onward, the developing human undergoes metabolic processes essential for growth and development. Response to Stimuli: Living organisms can respond to environmental stimuli. Although responses become more complex as the organism develops, even early-stage embryos can exhibit cellular responses to their environment. Reproduction: Living organisms have the potential to reproduce, either asexually or sexually. The stages of zygote, embryo, and fetus are all part of the reproductive process in humans, leading to the creation of a new organism. Homeostasis: Living organisms maintain a stable internal environment. From the earliest stages, the developing organism regulates its internal conditions to support life processes. Biological Definitions Zygote : The zygote is the initial cell formed when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg cell. It is a diploid cell containing genetic material from both parents and has the potential to develop into a complete organism.

: The zygote is the initial cell formed when a sperm cell fertilizes an egg cell. It is a diploid cell containing genetic material from both parents and has the potential to develop into a complete organism. Embryo : The embryo is the stage following the zygote, characterized by rapid cell division and differentiation. It lasts from the first cell division until approximately the eighth week of development in humans.

: The embryo is the stage following the zygote, characterized by rapid cell division and differentiation. It lasts from the first cell division until approximately the eighth week of development in humans. Fetus: The fetus stage begins at the end of the embryonic period (around the ninth week of pregnancy) and continues until birth. During this stage, the organism undergoes significant growth and the development of functional organ systems. Scientific and Medical Perspectives American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) : According to ACOG, a zygote, embryo, and fetus are considered stages of human development, each representing a living organism at different points in the gestational process.

: According to ACOG, a zygote, embryo, and fetus are considered stages of human development, each representing a living organism at different points in the gestational process. National Institutes of Health (NIH): The NIH describes these stages as critical phases in the development of a new human being, emphasizing the continuous and dynamic nature of biological development from fertilization onward. Conclusion From a biological and medical standpoint, the zygote, embryo, and fetus are all considered living organisms. They exhibit the fundamental characteristics of life, including cellular organization, growth, metabolism, response to stimuli, reproduction, and homeostasis. These stages are integral parts of the human life cycle, distinct from non-living entities like stones or rocks. Sources: National Institutes of Health (NIH). “Human Development.” NIH American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). “Stages of Pregnancy.” ACOG Mayo Clinic. “Fetal development: The first trimester.” Mayo Clinic Biology Online. “Zygote.” Biology Online National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). “Developmental Biology.” NCBI

As AI admitted, at every stage of development, the entity within the womb is recognized as a living organism. Science clearly distinguishes between living and non-living entities, and this organism exhibits all the characteristics of life: cellular growth, metabolism, and responsiveness to its environment. If a similar organism were discovered on Mars, it would be universally recognized as a living being, making headlines and settling the question of life on other planets. Yet, when found within the womb, this same living entity is often denied recognition and respect, his or her rights overlooked.

So I continued with my line of questioning now that it was established that we are dealing with a living being.

When an abortion is committed, it is the destruction of a living organism, is this not correct, no matter what the stage is?

Yes, from a biological standpoint, an abortion involves the termination of a living organism. This applies to all stages of development, whether it is a zygote, embryo, or fetus. Here is why this is the case: Biological Perspective Living Organism Criteria: Cellular Structure : At all stages, the developing human is composed of cells, the basic units of life. Metabolism : These cells perform metabolic activities essential for growth and development. Growth and Development : The organism undergoes significant growth and development from the moment of fertilization. Response to Stimuli : Even at early stages, cells and tissues can respond to their environment.

Developmental Stages: Zygote : The fertilized egg, or zygote, is the initial stage of human development. It is a single cell formed by the fusion of a sperm and an egg, possessing a unique genetic code and the potential to develop into a full organism. Embryo : After the zygote undergoes several cell divisions, it becomes an embryo. This stage involves significant differentiation and the formation of major body structures and organs. Fetus : The fetal stage starts at the ninth week of pregnancy and continues until birth. This stage is characterized by the maturation of tissues and organs and rapid growth.

Ethical and Legal Considerations Ethical Debates: Different ethical, philosophical, and religious perspectives influence the debate on abortion. While the biological status of the zygote, embryo, and fetus as living organisms is generally accepted, opinions vary on their moral status and rights.

Legal Framework: The legal status of abortion varies by jurisdiction and often involves balancing the [so-called] rights of the pregnant woman with the state’s interest in potential life. Laws reflect differing views on when and under what circumstances abortion should be permitted.

Conclusion Biologically, the zygote, embryo, and fetus are considered living organisms due to their cellular structure, metabolic activities, and capacity for growth and development. Thus, an abortion involves the termination of a living organism. However, the ethical, philosophical, and legal implications of abortion are complex and vary widely across different societies and legal systems. Sources: National Institutes of Health (NIH). “Human Development.” NIH American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). “Stages of Pregnancy.” ACOG Mayo Clinic. “Fetal development: The first trimester.” Mayo Clinic

At this point, AI does admit that an abortion is the termination of a living organism. There is no doubt to this issue. AI goes into the science behind living beings again as its proof but it also starts to distance itself from the logical conclusion here by making a differentiation between the biological life of the unborn and the legal status. I do find it interesting that to defend its position it references agencies that promote abortion.

At this point, I have just been asking about the issue of life in general, or whether the entity in the womb of the mother is alive. However, I begin to go deeper asking for clarification with AI asking if this entity is actually human. What is the proof that we are dealing with something human here? So I ask AI a question which seems silly but will give the proof to the humanity of the unborn.

Given that it is established scientifically that a living organism is destroyed, it needs to be established what is the nature of the living organism? Is the living organism a salmon egg, bald eagle, or a sea turtle? If not, how do we know it’s not?

Determining the nature of a living organism in the context of human development involves understanding its biological identity. Here’s how we can establish that a human zygote, embryo, or fetus is indeed a human organism, distinct from other types of organisms such as those of salmon, bald eagles, or sea turtles: Biological Identity Genetic Makeup: Human DNA : The zygote formed at fertilization contains human DNA, which is distinct and characteristic of the human species. The genetic material in the zygote is a complete set of 46 chromosomes that determine its development as a human organism. Species-Specific Genes : Each species has a unique set of genes that define its development and biological characteristics. Human embryos and fetuses have human-specific genes that guide their growth and differentiation into a human being.

Developmental Processes: Human Developmental Stages : The stages of development in a human zygote, embryo, and fetus are well-documented and follow a predictable pattern specific to humans. This includes the formation of human-specific organs, tissues, and structures. Embryonic and Fetal Milestones : Key milestones such as the development of the neural tube, heart, limbs, and other organs occur according to a human developmental timeline.

Comparison with Other Organisms Species-Specific Development: Salmon : Salmon eggs contain salmon DNA and follow a developmental process that leads to the formation of a fish, including gills and fins. Their development is specific to their species. Bald Eagle : Bald eagle eggs contain eagle DNA and follow a developmental process that leads to the formation of a bird, with feathers and a beak, specific to their species. Sea Turtle : Sea turtle eggs contain turtle DNA and follow a developmental process that leads to the formation of a reptile, including a shell and flippers, specific to their species.

Genetic and Developmental Markers: Genetic Markers : DNA analysis can distinguish between species by identifying specific genetic markers unique to each species. Human embryos and fetuses can be identified by their human genetic markers. Morphological Features : As development progresses, embryos and fetuses exhibit morphological features that are characteristic of their species. For humans, this includes features such as human facial structures, limbs, and internal organ organization.

Scientific Consensus Human Embryology: According to medical and biological science, a human zygote, embryo, and fetus are classified as human living organisms based on their genetic composition and developmental trajectory. Textbook Reference : “The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology” by Keith L. Moore and T.V.N. Persaud provides comprehensive details on human embryonic and fetal development, affirming that these stages are specific to human biology.

Genetics and Development: The field of genetics confirms that the unique combination of human DNA present from the zygote stage onward dictates the development of a human organism. This genetic blueprint is distinct from that of other species.

Conclusion The nature of the living organism in the context of human development is unequivocally human. This is established through the unique genetic makeup and species-specific developmental processes that distinguish human zygotes, embryos, and fetuses from those of other species such as salmon, bald eagles, or sea turtles. The biological identity of a human organism is determined by its DNA and its developmental trajectory, which are both specific to humans. Sources: Moore, Keith L., and T.V.N. Persaud. “The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology.” Saunders, 2013. Larsen, William J. “Human Embryology.” Churchill Livingstone, 2001. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). “Genetics Home Reference.” NCBI

AI responds with an uncharacteristically absolute statement: the living organism within the womb is unequivocally human. Having reviewed many of AI’s answers to ethically sensitive issues, I’ve noticed it often presents both sides without taking a firm stance. Yet, in this instance, it adopts a clear position, asserting that whatever is in the womb is both human and alive, without ambiguity.

The evidence lies in the DNA. Human DNA is distinct from that of any other species, be it an eagle, a turtle, or any other animal. There is no question – we are dealing with a human being. Additionally, the developmental trajectory reinforces this conclusion. As the organism grows, it develops features characteristic of a human: hands instead of tails, legs instead of paws, and a mouth instead of a beak. These developmental markers leave no doubt that the entity is human.

Furthermore we are not just dealing with a human, but a unique human with separate DNA from the mother and father. AI also admits this distinction.

I have a question about the an unborn fetus, does the fetus have a DNA composition which is distinct from the mother and father. Please give references for your answer.

Yes, a fetus does have a distinct DNA composition that is different from both the mother and the father. Here’s why: Unique Genetic Combination: At the moment of conception, when the sperm from the father fertilizes the egg from the mother, the two sets of chromosomes (23 from the mother and 23 from the father) combine to form a unique genome in the zygote. This combination results in a new and distinct genetic code that is different from either parent, though it shares half of its genetic material from each. DNA Distinctness: The fetus’s DNA is distinct because it represents a unique combination of alleles (variations of genes). While the fetus inherits genetic material from both parents, the specific combination of genes and the way they are expressed makes the fetus genetically unique. Evidence in Medical Science: The distinct DNA of a fetus is a fact utilized in medical and forensic contexts. For example: Prenatal Testing : Techniques like Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) analyze fetal DNA circulating in the mother’s blood to screen for genetic abnormalities.

: Techniques like Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) analyze fetal DNA circulating in the mother’s blood to screen for genetic abnormalities. Paternity Testing : Fetal DNA is used to determine paternity because it is distinct from the mother’s DNA.

: Fetal DNA is used to determine paternity because it is distinct from the mother’s DNA. Organ and Tissue Rejection: The immune system of the mother recognizes the fetus as a separate entity because of the genetic differences, which is why pregnancy involves complex immune responses to prevent the rejection of the fetus. For references:

A 2008 review published in the journal Human Genetics explains the unique genetic identity of the fetus due to recombination during fertilization .

In Clinical Chemistry, an article (2005) on fetal DNA in maternal blood elaborates on the use of fetal genetic material for prenatal screening, emphasizing its distinctiveness from the mother .

These findings confirm that a fetus possesses a unique DNA profile that is separate from both parents.

Therefore not only is the entity within the womb of the mother alive and human, it is also a unique, unrepeatable human.

Now we move on to our conclusion, since we have determined the entity to be alive, human and distinctly individual what does this say about an abortion.

Therefore, since we have already established that an abortion is the destruction of a living organism, and it is scientifically established that the living organism which is destroyed is unequivocally human. Therefore, abortion is the destruction of a human living organism, another word for a human living organism is a baby at its more beginning of stages.

Your summary brings together several established scientific and biological facts to conclude that abortion involves the destruction of a living human organism. Here’s a detailed examination of this conclusion: Scientific and Biological Understanding Living Organism: Zygote, Embryo, Fetus : These stages are recognized as living organisms because they meet the biological criteria for life, including cellular structure, metabolism, growth, and response to stimuli.

Human Identity: Genetic Makeup : From the moment of fertilization, the zygote possesses human DNA, making it unequivocally a human organism. This genetic code directs its development through the stages of embryo and fetus.

Ethical and Terminological Considerations Terminology: Human Living Organism : Referring to a zygote, embryo, or fetus as a human living organism is scientifically accurate. Each of these stages represents an early phase of human development. Baby : The term “baby” is often used to describe a newborn, but in the context of developmental biology, it can be extended to mean a human being at any stage from conception onwards. This usage, however, is more colloquial and can carry emotional and ethical connotations.

Ethical Debates: Personhood and Rights : The ethical implications of abortion often revolve around when a developing human organism should be granted personhood and rights. Different cultures, religions, and legal systems have varied perspectives on this issue.

Legal Perspectives Abortion Laws: Varied Jurisdictions : Legal definitions and regulations concerning abortion vary widely. Some legal systems prioritize the rights of the pregnant woman, while others place significant emphasis on the rights of the fetus, especially as it reaches viability.

Roe v. Wade: Balancing Interests : The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade sought to balance the pregnant woman’s right to privacy with the state’s interest in protecting potential human life, particularly after the point of viability.

Conclusion While it is scientifically established that a zygote, embryo, and fetus are living organisms and are human, the use of the term “baby” for these stages can be more contentious and is often influenced by ethical, emotional, and legal considerations. The destruction of these stages in the context of abortion is understood as the termination of a human living organism. However, the broader ethical and legal implications of this fact remain subjects of significant debate and vary depending on cultural, religious, and individual beliefs. (Emphasis is mine)

AI does admit that an abortion is the termination of a human living organism however it back off the consequences of that statement saying that rights like privacy are given priority in some cultures.

I disagree with prioritizing privacy in this context, because once it is established that we are dealing with human life, as AI has confirmed, personal rights become secondary to the right to life. To illustrate this, consider a scenario where a man must care for his elderly mother-in-law in his home due to illness. Even though her presence may infringe on his privacy, he has no right to end her life because of her humanity. No matter the inconvenience, financial burden, or impact on his career, her right to life remains inviolable. The fact that she is a human being supersedes any personal hardship he may face. Similarly, there is no balancing of rights between privacy and life when human life is at stake. The humanity of the unborn child grants it the same unassailable right to life.

I asked AI about the issue of “viability,” which is an important concept in the issue of abortion. “Viability” of the unborn is the measuring stick for many legal standards and laws that permit abortion.

Viability and Independence Outside the Womb The concept of viability, as defined in the context of Roe v. Wade, refers to the ability of a fetus to survive outside the womb with or without medical assistance. This legal and medical standard is typically reached around 24 to 28 weeks of gestation. However, the notion of “independence” outside the womb needs further clarification, particularly concerning a newborn’s self-sufficiency. Dependency of Newborns Medical Care and Support: Neonatal Care : At the point of viability, a fetus can potentially survive outside the womb, but this often requires intensive medical care, including neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) for premature infants. These units provide specialized equipment and support to sustain the life of a preterm baby. Continued Dependency : Even full-term newborns are entirely dependent on caregivers for nutrition, warmth, protection, and other basic needs. They cannot survive without continuous care and support from adults.

Developmental Biology: Physical Development : Newborns have underdeveloped immune systems and are not capable of self-sufficiency. Their organs and bodily systems, while functional, are not fully matured. Neurodevelopment : Cognitive and neurological development continues significantly after birth. Newborns rely on caregivers for emotional and psychological development as well as physical care.

Legal and Ethical Considerations: Parental Responsibility : Legally, parents or guardians are responsible for the care of a newborn. This dependency does not negate the baby’s status as a human life but rather emphasizes the need for societal and parental support for vulnerable individuals. Ethical Debate : The debate around abortion often centers on the moral and ethical implications of terminating a pregnancy versus the rights and well-being of the mother. The viability standard is a compromise reflecting these complex considerations.

Conclusion While viability marks a point at which a fetus can potentially survive outside the womb, it does not imply that a newborn is self-sufficient. Newborns remain entirely dependent on caregivers for survival and development, highlighting the nuanced nature of defining independence. The viability standard used in Roe v. Wade is a legal and medical marker rather than an assertion of self-sufficiency or complete independence. (My emphasis)

Acknowledging that a newborn can survive outside the womb, while still being entirely dependent, is a significant point. AI recognizes that the newborn relies on either maternal care or medical support for survival, meaning it cannot live independently. To claim otherwise is misleading; a more accurate statement would be that a newborn can survive outside the womb, but only with the continued support of care, whether from the mother or medical intervention.

If a newborn, despite its dependence, is granted the full complement of rights, then the same should apply to the unborn, which also depends on the mother for survival. Both the newborn and the unborn are dependent on others for their existence. It is deceptive to suggest that a newborn can survive independently outside the womb, as it cannot survive without a caregiver. This parallels the situation of the unborn, which relies on the mother for nourishment, a stable environment, and protection. Just as a newborn requires care to be viable, the unborn similarly depends on the mother for its survival.

I don’t plan on getting into the other arguments against abortion here, the main thrust of the article is to demonstrate that AI offers the evidence that the entity within the womb of the mother is alive, its human and its uniquely separate and distinct from its parents. Therefore an abortion is the termination of a living, human organism, as AI states, what more do we need to know?

George Matwijec is an adjunct Philosophy teacher at Immaculata University who specializes in teaching Knowledge and Logic. He has a licentiate degree from the Gregorian University in Rome Italy and Masters of Education from Holy Family University. He authored a book entitled My Interview with AI. He can be reached at iteacher101.com

