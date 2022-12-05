Professor uncovers evidence exposing fake Sr. Lucy of Fatima

On this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Dr. Peter Chojnowski explains how forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence show that an imposter Sister Lucia dos Santos replaced the original Fatima seer.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is a fascinating one you won’t want to miss. I’m joined by Dr. Peter Chojnowski, a Catholic teacher and founder of Sister Lucy Truth.

On this episode Dr. Chojnowski explains how forensic analysis and anecdotal evidence show that an imposter Sister Lucia dos Santos replaced the original Fatima seer.

It’s been quite the pursuit for Dr. Chojnowski.

“We [had] to first gather up all the evidence, gather up every picture that we could find — either from the Internet or from authorized biographies, or from the Fatima Shrine — official pictures of Sister Lucy, pictures from newspapers and magazines from 1967,” he says. “And all that material we were able to send to facial recognition experts, at least five. And then we were able to present them to forensic artists, to oral surgeons, to orthodontists and dentists, and also even a physicist and a statistician … We looked for the best in their profession, and we presented our material to them. And their findings came in, and we were amazed at what they found.”

The long and short of it is that the faces and the handwriting of the known original Sister Lucy and the imposter are different. These forensic findings are all verified by court-level experts.

“One of the things that we wanted to do was to present the evidence to people who especially didn’t know about Fatima, or didn’t have any position on Sister Lucy one way or another, or a religious position, a theological position, didn’t necessarily … have anything to do with the Catholic Church in any way … and to just [have them] look at the photographs, look at the pictures, look at the handwriting samples, and [ask them], ‘What do you see?'” Dr. Chojnowski says.

Listen to my interview with Dr. Chojnowski below or watch above. Be sure to stay tuned until the end, where I ask him his thoughts on Pope Francis’ consecration of “humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine” back in March. His take may or may not surprise you!

P.S. Also don’t forget to check out Dr. Chojnowski’s website Sister Lucy Truth for much more on this fascinating topic, especially so you can see the reports and evidence for yourself.

