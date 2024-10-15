Prominent breast cancer organizations fund abortion, use embryonic stem cells

The Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation fund abortion and use human embryonic stem cells, raising serious ethical concerns for donors, American Life League warns.

(LifeSiteNews) — As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, American Life League’s Charity Watchlist cautions life-minded givers against supporting the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. These nonprofit organizations raise funds for research and prevention of breast cancer, but American Life League declares that their funding of abortion and use of embryonic tissue negates any good they do and raises serious ethical concerns for pro-life advocates.

As America’s two largest breast-cancer-focused charities, the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation have been engaged in activities that don’t sit well with pro-life advocates. Both of these nonprofits have earned a negative red rating on the Charity Watchlist.

American Life League national director Katie Brown explained the most egregious concerns uncovered in researching these organizations.

“For over a decade, pro-life groups have pointed to the Komen Foundation’s funding of programs at Planned Parenthood centers and of grants supporting services at the abortion giant,” Brown said. “However Komen chooses to defend this relationship, there is no justifiable reason to be in bed with this vile business, which profits from killing preborn children at taxpayer expense.”

Additionally, Brown criticized Komen’s funding of institutes that use human embryonic stem cells in their research, a practice that is deeply opposed by the pro-life community because it destroys human beings.

“Likewise, researchers funded by the Breast Cancer Research Foundation have spoken openly about their work utilizing human embryonic stem cells,” added Brown.

“In 2024, a staggering 360,000 women across the nation are estimated to face the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer,” observed Brown. “The devaluation of human life as practiced by the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation compounds this tragedy. We urge donors who wish to support breast cancer prevention to consider charitable organizations that affirm and protect human life regardless of stage of development.”

Katherine Van Dyke, American Life League’s lead researcher on the Charity Watchlist project, named the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute as a recipient of a green, or positive, rating.

“Life-minded donors seeking to support the fight against breast cancer will be pleased to discover that the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute upholds pro-life values and does not support anti-life organizations or agendas,” shared Van Dyke.

Founded and operated by pro-life doctors, the Breast Cancer Prevention Institute educates healthcare professionals and the general public on ways to reduce breast cancer incidence without advancing the anti-life agendas espoused by organizations that affirm or fund abortion or the use of human embryonic stem cells.

American Life League’s Charity Watchlist is an online tool using a simple stoplight green-yellow-red color coding to allow donors to know if they “go ahead” and donate to a green-coded nonprofit without reservations, “proceed with caution” after being fully informed of the potential risks of an organization assigned yellow, or “stop” any support of an organization that is designated as red because of its endorsement of abortion and its stance on other life issues.

ALL’s Charity Watchlist currently profiles more than 120 tax-exempt nonprofits based on their implementation of life-affirming values or their endorsement of anti-life practices. American Life League promises that the list will continue to grow and invites charitable givers to submit nonprofit groups for Charity Watchlist review.

View the current Charity Watchlist at all.org/charity-watchlist.

About American Life League

American Life League has been part of the pro-life abortion debate since its inception. Since 1979, American Life League has committed to the protection of all innocent human beings from the moment of creation to death with a pro-life integrity that stands up for every innocent human being whose life is threatened by the culture of death. For more information visit all.org.

