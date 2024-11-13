Prominent Jewish rabbis further explain the immorality of Zionism

The following article is Part V in a series of articles by LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac on Zionism and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

See Part I, Part II, Part III and Part IV of this series.

(LifeSiteNews) — We continue in this article a list of a few more Rabbi Shapiro links and brief extracts and then show and quote other Jewish rabbis on Zionism, Israel, and Palestinian issues.

Understanding Judaism and all of its competing sects can get complicated. It is partly explained in a series of in-depth, investigative articles written on LifeSite summarized here in Catholicism.org with links to the original articles. These are crucial articles.

If you carefully read those articles, especially the last few, you should be alarmed by what they reveal about the activities, views and goals of these most extreme Jewish sects that are not representative of the beliefs of most religious Jews. If you are not alarmed, read them again.

The items below further expose the great difference between religious Judaism, which, as Rabbi Shapiro emphasizes, is based principally on the Torah (Old Testament), versus a wide variety of other Jewish sects, but above all, the only very recent and novel Israeli Zionism.

Zionism is a nationalistic political ideology first promoted by U.S. Evangelical Christians and mostly atheistic, non-religious and even some Marxist Jews who despised religious Jews. It is well known that many of the of the founders of Communism were secular Jews. The Zionists decided Jews needed their own nation, language, flag, military, culture and so on.

As Rabbi Shapiro notes, no other nation was founded like this and it does not represent him, an American, or numerous other Jews in the world who are patriotic and loyal citizens of the nations in which they live.

There are Christian nations and Muslim nations, but they do not claim to represent all Christians or all Jews or, in other words, claim to be the nation of the Christians, or the nation of the Muslims. Israel has given itself a strange, unique status, allegedly based on scripture even though most of the founders were not even religious.

Palestine, says Shapiro, was only one of several locations that Zionists had been considering for their Jewish nation. Few people realize that. They finally chose Palestine because it was more marketable to Jews and the world and had other practical advantages.

All of this is extremely significant for understanding the current conflict between Israelis and the large number of indigenous Muslim, Christian and non-Zionist Jewish Palestinians who had lived a largely peaceful co-existence in the region for over 1,000 years.

More video presentations and interviews with Rabbi Shapiro

Following are links to just a few more of many video items and selected quotes from Rabbi Shapiro.

The Traumatic and Inconsistent Ideology of Zionism

Classroom presentation – Probably the best presentation by him on the subject. (1 hr. 18 min.)

Zionism Is Anti-Semitic – Just Ask Adolph Hitler – (2 min.)

“Israel is to the Israeli people what France is to the French (both Jewish and gentile) etc. This anti-Semitic dual loyalty trope is inherent in Zionism, and Adolph Hitler knew it.”

Q&A – Judaism vs Jewish Identity Politics – Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro and Gilad Atzmon

(43 Min.) 2014. Two prominent thinkers, the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, and philosopher, jazz artist and ex-Jew Gilad Atzmon, met to discuss hard questions about Judaism, Jewish politics and the meaning of Jewishness. They shared the stage at Theatre 80 in New York City on May 6th, 2015.

15,000 Rabbis! The Incompatibility of Judaism & Zionism

(4 min.) 2018

Rabbi DESTROYS Zionism’s Antisemitism with Yaakov Shapiro

Interviewed by Jewish Katie Halper. (17 min. 34 sec.) Dec. 2023



Zionism does not ‘cure’ but promotes antisemitism – TRT World – Palestine talks

(25 min.) August, 2024



Israel Salon | Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro

(1 hr. 16 min.) 2023. Excerpts from the above video: “Israel uniquely asserts extraterritorial jurisdiction by extending national self-determination rights to non-citizens with no present or past connection to it. Israel is an outlier in claiming to speak for citizens of other countries, who are not expatriates and never plan on residing or even visiting Israel. In contrast, non-Jewish Israeli citizens are subject to systematic discrimination. Israel uniquely stigmatizes disagreement with its national ideology – Zionism – as a form of racism (i.e., anti-Semitism). Zionists arrogate to Israel the right to define Judaism and Jewish identity – merging state and religion indistinguishable from Iran.”

35,000 anti-Zionist Jews gathered in Philadelphia – (1 min. 19 sec.) June, 2024.

There are hundreds of thousands of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist Jews in the world, but the mainstream media ignores this fact.

Jewish Rabbi talks about the ideology of Ben Shapiro – Rabbis Shapiro on the Muslim Dean show

(47 min.) 3 years ago. A few excerpts from the above interview:

Interviewer: “Are you related to Ben Shapiro?”

Rabbi Shapiro: “I am not, and if I was, I would not admit it.”

“The Jewish people were born at Mount Sinai. According to Zionism, the Jewish people were born when Joshua led the Jews into Israel, but what they claim is mythology.”

Interviewer: “Yeah, they are religious idol worshippers. So would Ben Shapiro fit under that category?”

Rabbi Shapiro: “Oh, yes, if he’s a Zionist, you know, I mean, I’d have to ask him because we have a rule that we judge people favorably unless we prove them guilty, but if he admits that he believes the Jews are a nationality, he believes in Zionism then yes, he certainly would absolutely be an idol worshiper, if he believes that the State of Israel is the state of the Jews, the nation of the Jews.”

“I have nothing to do with Israel. Israel’s politics has as much to do with me as China’s politics and as Korea’s politics … See, it’s a trap. I’m a Jew and an American of Polish descent I have nothing to do with Israel …”

“Ben Gurion was an atheist and even if they’re not atheists, they certainly don’t believe in our God. Netanyahu is a completely non-observance Jew. Herzl hated the Jewish religion.”

“There are many things that people attribute to Jewish Zionists that really originated with Christian Zionists, for example, the idea that the Jews should take over Israel. I’m still against Zionism because Zionism says that I am not a regular American. Israel represents me. I don’t want to be represented by Israel and its attack on my religion because my religion defines what a Jew is. They say my religion’s definition is wrong and instead being a Jew is a political thing.”

Other Rabbis on Israel, Zionism, and Judaism

Rabbi Aviad Neiger: How I escaped a Zionist sect. With Rabbi Shapiro

(1 hr. 4 min.) “Rabbi Neiger, born into a secular Israeli family, studied in one of the top religious Zionist schools. As an inquisitive student, he decided to investigate the doctrines he was being taught in the name of Judaism and uncovered some uncomfortable questions. Upon discussing his question with his mentors, he realized that Zionism is baseless political propaganda disguised as Judaism. Today he writes books and holds lectures exposing religious Zionist forgeries and distortions of the Torah.”

Rabbi David Weiss denounces Israel’s atrocities in Palestine’s Gaza

“Yisroel Dovid is an American Jewish anti-Zionist and spokesman for the worldwide religious group Neturei Karta. Residing in Monsey, New York, he believes that Jews should peacefully oppose the existence of the Israeli state: “It would be forbidden for us to have a state, even if it would be in a land that is desolate and uninhabited.” He emphasized the need for a complete return of land to Palestinians, rejecting the ’67 borders and advocating coexistence. Weiss, who himself lost most of his family in the Holocaust, stated that he acknowledges the Holocaust’s historical reality but criticizes Israelis for exploiting it, asserting that many Jews oppose Zionism.”

Text excerpts from comments by Rabbi Weiss in the above video:

The mass slaughter in Gaza has nothing to do with the conflict between religions, between Judaism and Islam. We have been living together as Jews and Muslims for literally hundreds of years, thousands of years. It’s only an introduction of a political movement called Zionism. And they’re using the name of Judaism to declare war on the people of Palestine, to declare and vilify the people of Palestine that they’re anti-Semites, anti-Jews. That’s totally repugnant and false. We cannot be silent. We’re Jews. Because we’re Jews, we have to stand up and say, “This is not true. It’s not in our name.” We totally object to this. We cry and hurt with the people of Gaza and Palestine. This is not a religious state. It’s not a Jewish state. They’re using the name Israel. They’re masquerading in the Star of David in the name Israel. This is a criminal entity.

Another talk by Rabbi Weiss in which he says ‘Judaism cannot accept Zionism’

Text excerpts from the above video:

The fact on the ground is Judaism is subservience to God. Zionism is a transformation to a base nationalism. It is totally contradictory. It is antithetical to our Judaism. The fact is, no matter what the Zionists or they’re going to come with their intimidation or their whatever explanation, the fact is Judaism does not accept Zionism. It is based on blasphemy. Secondly, in its actions, it’s totally criminal. You’re not allowed to kill or steal. In its essence, we’re not allowed to have a state. But on top of that, being that they came to Palestine, they created the state by driving the Palestinians from the land. Yes, they started at the beginning buying land because the Arabs and Muslims knew that the Jews, they just want to buy a piece of land. They didn’t believe in their furthest thought that it could be that they want to make, aspire to create their own land. But so, they then realized what they’re doing, that they want to make their own state. So, they stopped selling. So, then the Zionists came with Deir Yassin (note: 1948 massacre of Palestinians), Rabbi Beck told me, and those other rabbis, they cringed when they spoke about Deir Yassin and how friendly the Arab and Muslims were, and beyond words, when the Zionists came in and murdered them, how as a Jew, how we felt. As a Jew, we cannot accept the murder and the killing and the oppression and all the other… the subjugation… everything, that’s what the Zionists are doing mentally and physically, how every person is maimed. There’s not a family that doesn’t have a member somewhere that was not murdered. This is against our Torah.

Zionists spit and scream at pro-Palestinian Orthodox Jews

The following last item involving Rabbi Weiss reveals the extreme, hateful, and violent attitude of Zionists Jews in both the United States and in Israel towards religious critics of Zionism and Israel. This event is somewhat similar to the violent reaction by Zionist police, soldiers and citizens towards Israeli Haredi Jews who refuse to be conscripted into the army to kill, which violates their religious beliefs.

“Pro-Palestine protesters gathered to protest the sale of Palestinian land to Zionists, all before the nearly 200,000 dead bodies have even been removed from the rubble. Zionists are described as having “gone crazy against the Free Palestine protesters, lobbing terrible insults, spitting at them, and more.”

Note that there are rabbis among the protesters, which is rarely, if ever mentioned in news reports on these protests. In many of the protests the number of rabbis and other religious Jews has been far larger than this relatively small group.

Following is a short video showing only one of many similar protests and violent reactions against Haredi Jews that have been increasingly happening in Israel in recent months.

This again reveals how much religious Jews have been despised by the founders and leaders of Zionism. Not all Zionists are like this, but a large percentage are viciously intolerant of any criticism of Israel and its policies, even from religious Jews. Again, it verifies accusations from Jews that Israel is NOT really a nation of the Jews, but rather a nation of Zionists, although a majority of religious Jews now live in Israel.

In Part VI of this series more rabbis will be quoted presenting different, additional information about the divisions between Jews on Israel and the alleged “nation of the Jews.”

Help bring aid trucks into Gaza: LifeFunder

Follow Steve Steve is the co-founder and managing director of LifeSiteNews.com.

Share











