Prophecy: Death of Benedict XVI means a ‘new era’ with a possible ‘conditional chastisement’ from God

Glenn Hudson returns to The John-Henry Westen Show to share the significance of Pope Benedict XVI's death and its relation to the prophecies of Our Lady of Garabandal.

(LifeSiteNews) — The death of Pope Benedict XVI was momentous in many ways. One of those ways relates to the fulfillment of prophecy in a Marian apparition that St. Padre Pio believed to be authentic.

On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I’m joined once again by Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal and close friend of Conchita Gonzalez, one of the visionaries.

We begin the show by discussing the significance of Pope Benedict XVI’s death as it relates to the fulfillment of prophecy in Garabandal.

The Blessed Virgin said when Pope John XXIII was living that there would be “three more popes” until the “end of times,” though not counting Pope John Paul I because he only reigned 33 days, according to Conchita herself. So in this scheme Benedict XVI would be the last pope before this “end of times.”

Hudson believes Benedict’s passing “really clarifies” the prophecy because it “clears any discrepancy or confusion that four popes have now passed after John XXIII.”

“Conchita had indicated from the Blessed Mother that after the passing of the four popes, then we would enter this new era of the ‘end of the times,’ not the end of all time, just the end of the times, which indicates this now is a new era,” he explains.

“And in this era we’re going to experience the warning from God, where we’ll see the state of our soul in our sins, backed up by a physical miracle at Garabandal. And the third part of the prophecy was there could be a conditional chastisement, if the world doesn’t repent from these two events that God is providing,” Hudson adds.

WATCH: Prophecy: War will break out in Europe after Pope visits Moscow

In case you need a refresher, the warning refers to a “day that God is actually going to suspend time, and everything will stop, and He’s going to allow everyone to see their soul and their sins as He sees them.”

“It’s not only the sins that we’ve committed. It’s the gravity of the sin as He sees it, not as we see it,” says Hudson. “And then also He’s going to show us sins of omission. So there are things that we’ve done that we may not even realize that have hurt God and have hurt other people. So this is going to be, I think, a somewhat terrifying day for all of us, but especially those people who have no faith, or atheists.”

As Hudson notes, this warning of a potential conditional chastisement serves as a wake-up call. It’s pointless to believe in the apparitions at Garabandal and yet not actually live out Our Lady’s messages. The chastisement can be avoided, Hudson says, if we listen to Our Lady and follow her instructions.

“Probably the most important thing Conchita has ever said is [to] live the messages. It’s not important to believe in the apparitions. It’s important to live the messages,” he explains. “She focuses on daily Mass, daily Communion, daily Rosary, acts of repentance, and mortifications.”

“To do these things now, while you can, while you have the time, while we actually have a chance to change the world after after the miracle, we can save ourselves from this chastisement.”

For more from Glenn Hudson, check out today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show by watching the interview above or listening below:

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











