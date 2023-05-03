Prophecy: Europe will be invaded by Russians and Muslims prior to the election of a holy ‘angelic pope’

Xavier Ayral joins me on The John-Henry Westen Show for Part 2 of a two-part series on prophecies.

Editor’s note: Today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Part 2 of a two-part series with Xavier Ayral. The summary below may also include remarks from Part 1, which you can click here to watch in case you missed it.

(LifeSiteNews) — In the prophecies about the end times, two Old Testament prophets that never actually died, Enoch and Elijah, play an important role.

Lay theologian Xavier Ayral returns to The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss what Catholic prophecy says about Enoch and Elijah returning to earth, the invasion of Europe by Russian and Muslim armies, a great French monarch, and the “illumination of conscience,” where everyone will see their soul as God sees it.

You may remember Mr. Ayral, as he has appeared multiple times on the show before, talking about visions from heaven and the three days of darkness.

Ayral reveals that in a message during the approved Marian apparition of La Salette in 1846, Our Lady told two little shepherds about the return of the prophets Enoch and Elijah to earth in the times of the Antichrist.

“Behold, Enoch and Elijah filled with the spirit of God,” the message reads.

“They will make great progress by virtue of the Holy Spirit and will condemn the diabolical errors of the Antichrist.”

“Enoch and Elijah will indeed be put to death [by the Antichrist].”

WATCH: END-TIMES TIMELINE: Enoch, Elijah, and the Anti-Christ | PART 1

After a period of terrible chastisement upon the earth, the Antichrist “will be mortally smothered by the breath of Saint Michael the Archangel” and “be engulfed forever within the eternal depths of hell.”

“Then water and fire will purify the earth and will consume all the works of pride of men. And everything will be renewed. God will be served and glorified.”

Ayral also talks about the prophecies that foresee a large war breaking out in Europe, in which Russian and Muslim armies will invade the continent.

“The Russians move forward towards the Rhine, the Muslims will take over and will disembark in southern Italy, in southern France, in the coastal zone of Spain, in Andalusia, in southern Spain, the Spaniards, the French, the Italians would be overwhelmed.”

According to prophecy, the Russians will invade France and take Paris after 45 days of combat. Then, a “great monarch” will rise who “will be the direct descendant of King Louis the 16th and of Marie Antoinette,” the last King of France before the French Revolution in 1789. Under this King’s leadership, France “will push back [the Russians] miraculously with inferior forces.”

This French monarch will team up with the King of Spain and retake Italy and the “throne of Peter” from the Russians and a holy “angelic pope” will be elected.

“At that moment, there will be a rebirth of the Catholic Church, but not before this chastisement that eventually could befall humanity if it doesn’t return in time to God,” Ayral says.

WATCH: Mother Miriam needs your help building a new monastery in Texas

Moreover, shortly before this war breaks out in Europe, there will be “illumination of conscience … where every human soul will be granted … the gift to see the state of his or her own soul the way God sees it,” Ayral explains.

“It will be a Pentecost at this time, not just reserved to the 12 Apostles and to the Blessed Virgin Mary, but to every single human being around the world, whether he’s Catholic or Anglican or Jewish or Muslim or Gnostic,” he says.

“So at that moment, the lines of confession will be endless,” he continues. “People will confess. People will return to God and there will be complete massive conversions.”

“However, at the end of the six weeks, this is when the devil will be released with pure rage and anger. And he will begin with a tactic involving an elite, unifying the scientific community with a political commitment to the world.”

