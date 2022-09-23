Prophecy: War will break out in Europe after Pope visits Moscow

Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, explains our Blessed Mother's warnings of conditional chastisement, Padre Pio's belief in the apparitions, and what it all means for Catholics today.

(LifeSiteNews) — Here’s something truly fascinating: You know how this movie is coming out with Shia LaBeouf about a very famous saint in the Catholic Church called Padre Pio?

Well, Padre Pio, while he was alive, he had the stigmata, the wounds of Jesus in his hands and feet and so on. But he was super well known also for his love for a particular apparition of Our Lady, the mother of Jesus, to people to explain what was coming in the world.

The prophets always foretell what’s coming in the world, and one of the most astounding things about this vision in Garabandal was about what was coming. What was coming is a possible chastisement.

But before that, also a warning to all mankind, where they will be able to see what their soul is like. And that is all predicated on what’s coming right before that: the Pope’s visit to Moscow.

Remember how Pope Francis said right before he came to Canada that he was still going to go to Canada, he’s not going to retire, and then then after that he’s going to Moscow? Check it out; it’s in the news. We’re going to talk about that right now with the world’s foremost expert on Garabandal. In fact, not only just expert in it, but someone who is the spokesman for the last living visionary of Garabandal, Conchita González.

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, you’ll hear Glenn Hudson explain our Blessed Mother’s warnings of conditional chastisement, Padre Pio’s belief in the apparitions, the prophecy about a European war after the Pope’s visit to Moscow, and what it all means for Catholics today. Listen below or scroll above to watch the interview.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show's YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

