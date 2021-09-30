‘Psychological warfare’: Jailed anti-lockdown activist exposes Australian COVID tyranny

John-Henry speaks with Monica Smit, an Australian activist and journalist, who has just recently been released from jail.

(LifeSiteNews) — Today I bring you an amazing interview I had with a great heroine fighting the COVID madness going on in Australia. Monica Smit, an activist and journalist, has just recently been released from jail. As you may have heard from my conversation with her parents last week, she is not backing down from the fight.

Smit explained to me what led up to her arrest, her time in jail, and why she’s optimistic about her fight for freedom in the face of medical and government tyranny.

“I’d seen it happen to a lot of other people,” she said of her arrest. She also mentioned that she never got angry or upset, but let the entire ordeal play out, hoping to immediately get out of jail with bail.

However, conditions were added to her bail which Smit absolutely refused to comply with. These included a personal curfew, in addition to the curfew put in place for the entire nation, as well as the deletion of previous posts on her website related to “incitement.” Another condition was that she would not be allowed “to incite opposition to the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions.”

Smit chose not to give in to these demands because it would allow the government to violate her freedom of speech and possibly even set a precedent for future cases. So she decided not to sign the conditions.

Smit optimistically told me that during her more than three weeks in jail she was able to “take a break” from her work and use that time to grow in a deeper spiritual relationship with God, as well as write a book, which she says will be coming out soon.

The entire ordeal has proven to have more far-reaching implications than just for Smit. She told me that, “three days after my hearing, someone else got arrested for the same thing and they got the same bail conditions as me without having to go to jail for twenty two days.”

She said that now “we’re in psychological warfare” where medical tyrants are “trying to break our will” and make us submit to their dictates. Still, she wants everyone to remain hopeful and optimistic, and to put all their trust in God, because He “is on our side,” she said.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

