Public opposition to UK euthanasia bill is growing

There is growing concern over the fate of the vulnerable in a UK euthanasia regime, and several MPs who previously supported the euthanasia bill have now expressed their opposition.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bad news for UK Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s assisted suicide bill is good news for the vulnerable, and there has been plenty of it recently.

A recent YouGov poll commissioned by the Salvation Army last month found that 56 percent of Britons fear that people will choose assisted suicide because they believe they are a burden. Additionally, 64 percent believe that there will be a high risk of elderly people being pressured into assisted suicide, and 58 percent believe that people with disabilities will be at higher risk.

In fact, 55 percent of adults who support assisted suicide in principle also believe that people with disabilities will be pressured into killing themselves, and an additional 60 percent were concerned that the elderly will feel pressured, and 53 percent feared that those with mental illness will be at risk. In fact, Leadbeater’s assisted suicide committee voted down safeguards on nearly every single one of those counts.

“Beneath widespread sympathy lies a deep unease about how such legislation could expose the most vulnerable to harm, coercion, or abandonment,” stated Paul Main of the Salvation Army, adding that “we are urging MPs to vote against the Bill. We are gravely concerned that the Bill inadvertently creates a two-tier system of death.”

“It is terrifying to face terminal illness without palliative care but if you cannot access the support that can help alleviate suffering, you may feel you have no choice but to ask for an assisted suicide,” Main concluded.

In fact, even a wildly optimistic impact statement recently released by civil servants to inform MPs as they debate assisted suicide stated that 10 years after legalization, the number of assisted suicide deaths could reach 4,000 annually, and that the numbers would grow over time. This would put euthanasia deaths at just under one percent of annual deaths.

In the Netherlands, euthanasia deaths grew from 1.2 percent of recorded deaths after legalization in 2002 to 5.8 percent in 2024 (9, 958 deaths) and continues to grow year over year. Even those supportive of the regime have begun to express alarm. In Belgium in 2023, euthanasia deaths had risen to 3.1 percent of recorded deaths; in Canada, only seven years after legalization, the rate reached a staggering 4.7 percent and climbing.

The impact statement, which has not yet been released in its entirety, is also expected to include the cost savings of legalizing euthanasia. The money that will be saved by prematurely ending lives is a frequent and morbid talking point of those pushing euthanasia as socialized healthcare systems come under strain from an aging population combined with demographic collapse create terminal problems for Western nations.

Polls indicate that while most Britons support assisted suicide in principle, the months-long debate and train-wreck Leadbeater committee has created growing concern over the fate of the vulnerable in a UK euthanasia regime. The bill is set to return to Parliament this month, and several MPs who previously supported it have now expressed their opposition.

Six Labour MPs, Antonia Bance, Meg Hillier, Jess Asato, Florence Eshalomi, James Frith, and Melanie Ward, publicly urged colleagues to reject the bill on March 28, 2025, calling it “irredeemably flawed” and risky for vulnerable people, despite the farcical committee amendments. In total, 80 proposed safeguard were rejected by the committee.

