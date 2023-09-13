Pushback against transgender agenda gains momentum despite relentless pro-LGBT bullying

Transgender activists argue that it is a 'privilege' for parents to know their child's 'gender identity,' dismissing concerns from parents who disagree with the affirmative approach, even though medical authorities have criticized it.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canada has never had a debate about the premises of the transgender movement – they were simply implemented without our consent by every major institution. In many cases, they were implemented without our knowledge. In fact, I would argue that this was done without our knowledge and consent because progressive politicians realized that they would not get a popular mandate to do so – which is precisely what we’re seeing with the overwhelming public support for parental rights from Saskatchewan to New Brunswick.

Thus, the fact that two policies directly addressing the transgender agenda – one opposing sex changes for minors, the other emphasizing support for female-only spaces – at the Conservative Party convention this past weekend is genuinely significant. We don’t yet know if these resolutions will be championed by the party leadership. Pierre Poilievre is a committed social liberal who has consistently voted in favor of the transgender agenda, so I’m not holding my breath. But the wide margins of support for these resolutions at the convention may indicate a growing appetite for a public debate where previously none has existed.

As I noted earlier this week, one consequence of all of this has been that trans activists and their media allies are now saying the quiet part out loud. I’ve been tracking this coverage carefully, because many of these activists are being honest about their agenda in public for the first time. I may be proven wrong on this, but I suspect a September 10 editorial in the Toronto Star may be the single most egregious example.

The headline? “It’s a privilege, not a right, to know your kid’s gender identity.” Translation: It is the right of the state to keep fundamental facts about your child – facts that may impact their health and well-being for the rest of their lives – from you.

The editorial was penned by Julie Malbogat, who says that she is the mother of an 11-year-old transgender child. Her child informed her of this at age 8, “nonchalantly at bedtime.” The editorial is accompanied by a photo of her child, who has “new pronouns, new clothes, new haircut, new name.” In case this sounds dramatic, she adds: “With few exceptions, it’s been as nothingburger as it sounds.” Yes, you read that correctly. She describes “socially transitioning” her child as a “nothingburger” – while making the case that it is a privilege rather than a right to know if this is being done to your child while at school.

According to Malbogat, the real issue is with folks who might disagree with what she is doing:

As an urban, liberal, agnostic Canadian, the hardest part of parenting a trans kid has been watching the anti-trans groundswell – particularly in the U.K and the U.S. As of this month, 22 U.S. states have enacted laws or policies banning gender affirming care for youth up to age 18 – despite evidence that this care does more good than harm. I’ve cried often for those kids and their parents and I’ve cried for fear these baseless laws will make their way north of the border. And now it begins. In the Conservative provinces of New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, parental consent is now required before a student under 16 can use their preferred pronouns or name at school. In my own province of Ontario, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has opened the door to similar policies here, saying, ‘Parents must be fully involved and fully aware of what’s happening in the life of their children… so that they can support their kids.’

Never mind the evidence of what sex change surgeries, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers do it to kids. The real problem in Canada is not that minors are getting double mastectomies, castrations, and life-altering drugs. The real problem is parents who have concerns, and politicians who think parents have the right to be aware of this process being initiated with their children.

According to Malbogat, she agrees with parental rights “[o]n the surface” – but only if all parents were like her. Which is to say, “fully supportive” parents who had “earned the privilege of Zack’s true self.”

Parents who believe that sex change surgeries and irreversible drug regimens might be bad for their children, however, need to be cut out of the picture. She says that parents who do not agree with her affirmative approach – an approach, incidentally, condemned by medical authorities in the U.K., Finland, Sweden, and most recently Denmark – are potential abusers. The only parents worthy of the name, in her view, are parents like her. “But not everyone is that sort of parent,” she writes, referring to herself. “So those of us who are need to band together to make sure the most important rights in this discussion – the rights of children to freely express their gender – are upheld and uplifted.”

Her view may seem extreme, but remember: this is the view held by Trudeau’s Liberals, Singh’s NDP, and more than a few Conservatives. They truly believe that knowing your child’s gender identity is a “privilege” that should only be accorded to parents who think precisely like them, despite a growing mountain of evidence that it is in fact parents like them who are doing irreversible damage to their own children.

And when this horrifying medical scandal finally comes crashing down under the weight of damaged children, it will be parents like them who are still desperately defending what they have done.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

