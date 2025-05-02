Quebec court recognizes ‘throuples’ in continuing push to redefine families

A judge went so far as to rule that, as CTV put it, 'limiting the legal affiliation of children to one or two parents is unconstitutional.'

(LifeSiteNews) — It seems that scarcely a month goes by in Canada without yet another court decision highlighting our ongoing, decades-long cultural collapse.

Last week, it was this scintillating headline: “Ontario must pay for surgery to give trans resident both penis and vagina: appeal court.” The Canadian taxpayer, as it turns out, is on the hook to pay for a trans-identifying man to possesses both male and female genitalia.

This week, there is this headline, from CTV: “Multi-parent’ families, like throuples, to be granted legal rights in Quebec.” A “throuple,” for those of you who are still unaware, is when three people get together and create a sexual trio. As I have reported before, people who make up these sexual clusters have been pushing for legal recognition for some time.

The ruling came from a Quebec Superior Court judge, who stated that “multi-parental families” should have the same rights as “any other unit.” By “unit,” the court refers to the natural family — a father, mother, and their children. Because some adults seek other sexual arrangements, however, these terms have been progressively unharnessed from their biological definitions and now mean whatever activists and Canadian courts decide they mean.

Indeed, the judge went so far as to rule that, as CTV put it, “limiting the legal affiliation of children to one or two parents is unconstitutional.” CTV noted that Marc-André Landry, a lawyer for one of the three families involved in the case, stated that this ruling wouldn’t apply to step-parents or “‘modern’ families that “are formed after the child is born,” but rather “a situation where a family has multiple adults involved in a relationship before the child’s conception.”

The case involved three groups: A “throuple” of a man and two women who had “four children among them”; a lesbian couple who had conceived with the assistance of a male sperm donor who wanted to be a “father figure”; and “a woman living with infertility who allowed her husband to have a child with a friend, who asked to remain on as a mother.”

I’m not sure what “remain on” means in that context, but this court case is a perfect microcosm of what occurs when we cut ourselves loose from any standard of objective morality and reject the natural family.

“It’s not about step-parents or other potential realities, it’s really about three people sitting together and saying, ‘We should have a child together,’” he stated. “No one should be treated differently because of their family status. Those families do exist, no matter what people may think … You have kids whose affiliation, from a legal standpoint, does not match their reality.” In short, Landry is quite ludicrously claiming that the government must recognize the sexual arrangements of adults … for the good of the children. In other words, it is a “family” for a man, his wife, and his girlfriend to live together.

Landry stated that the ruling was essentially another victory for LGBT rights. “The law has evolved, and homosexual families do exist, are accepted, and it’s not actually an issue anymore in Canada,” he said. “It’s the same thing here. The law needs to evolve to match the reality of all Canadian citizens, and those babies who have not chosen to be born in multi-parental families. They must have the same protection, same rights as any other babies under the law.”

Landry’s point is worth emphasizing here. If social conservatives had pointed out, during the debate over same-sex “marriage,” that Canadian courts would one day be sanctioning “throuples” and legitimizing polyamorous (and essentially polygamous) relationships, they would have been written off as fearmongering bigots. And yet, here we are. Once again, the much-maligned Religious Right was prophetic. Of course, the ongoing destruction of the natural family was always part of the plan. Society is being reshaped to conform to the sexual desires of adults.

Landry rightly pointed out that “multi-parent families” already have legal standing in both Ontario and British Columbia. Ontario’s Bill 28, the 2017 “All Families Are Equal Act,” allows for four parent families, although (for now) does not recognize marriage as more than two people. Only the federal government can do that. If this court decision is any indication, that seems inevitable — and again, something that Christians warned about 20 years ago.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

