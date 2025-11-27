‘Queering outdoor education’: BC teachers encouraged to view nature as LGBT propaganda

Guidelines backed by the union insist educators challenge ‘heteronormativity’ in science by using outdoor education to reframe reproduction, family roles, and biological sex as ‘oppression.’

(LifeSiteNews) — British Columbia’s public school teacher’s union has proposed a solution to those who object to radical sex education curriculum: just make everything queer – including the outdoors.

Tristin Hopper of the National Post broke the story this week in his Canadian politics newsletter, “First Reading.” A BC Teachers’ Federation publication, Teacher Magazine, featured an article by Jody Polukoshko titled, “Queering outdoors education.” Polukoshko is “a Vancouver teacher and past president of the Vancouver Elementary and Adult Educator’s Society.”

Polukoshko, Hopper noted, “invites B.C.’s approximately 50,000 public school teachers to employ leaves, seeds, and even clouds towards ‘debunking the universality of heterosexuality in nature.’” According to Polukoshko, this should start in kindergarten. Her article highlights just how thoroughly the BC Teachers’ Federation has been captured by LGBT activists. Polukoshko writes:

Working within the current backlash against SOGI (sexual orientation and gender identity) in schools, and against 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, it’s essential that we demystify and move SOGI work out of the silos of humanities and physical health and into our day-to-day teaching, inclusive practice, and relationship building. This also means a critical examination of some of the performative allyship and pink-washing that affects activists working for fundamental social change.

In other words, it is the task of educators to ensure that LGBT ideology is part of everything children learn, regardless of the subject, because this is an essential part of the ongoing goal of “queering their pedagogy.” In case you thought that “drag” events were just child-friendly, fun-filled dress-up events – as so many LGBT activists repeatedly state for public consumption – let Polukoshko disabuse you of that notion:

Drag pedagogy is the result of the work of queer and trans academics, teachers, and drag practitioners, who have recognized drag as a portal to possibility and the decentring of static, binary, colonial, and imposed categories such as male/female, cis/trans, right/wrong, and inside/outside. It brings concepts of play, invention, creativity, and creation to the forefront, not only for student identity but also to the whole system (or cis-tem) for the purpose of shifting or destroying it.

In case you missed the point in all that gobbledygook, “drag pedagogy” has been designed by LGBT activists for the purposes of “shifting or destroying” the entire system (“cis-tem”) of “heteronormativity” and even the sex binary itself. It is a systematic demolition of knowledge itself, in order to replace it with LGBT ideology. This is where outdoor education comes in – Polukoshko explains that “a small group of queer and trans folks” and their allies in Vancouver have been working on a new program.

“Queering outdoor education practitioners work across K–12, and the project reflects a curiosity about accessibility and the cis-heteronormative assumptions that often flow from biological inquiry,” she writes. Experiencing nature with students provides educators with an opportunity to undermine the “primacy of hetero-essentialist and gendered reproduction” and to ask important questions, such as:

What lenses do we use when we make our analyses, inferences, and conclusions? Are they disproportionately and persistently gendered and binary? Do they include assumptions about family structure that silence queer narratives and organization?

In fact, traditional science itself is one of the enemies, because heteronormativity is “clearly perpetuated in science and pop culture,” which she predictably claims causes “harm.” Children, Polukoshko wrote, should be instructed that “imposed categories” like “right/wrong” and “male/female” are to be rejected. “Why do we continue to rely on gender as a sorting category despite the broad existence of natural diversity and informed advocacy against such categorization?” she asked.

The 40-page “Queering Outdoor Education” curriculum linked in Polukoshko’s article is truly wild. “Activities include having children remove invasive ivy and using it as a metaphor for the oppression of gay and trans people,” Hopper wrote. “‘Highlight that much like native plants, queer people have always been here,’ it reads.” Another example: “Teachers are also told to have their charges observe the ‘fluidity’ of clouds, and then to consider what this means for the fluidity of their own gender and sexuality.”

As the curriculum description states:

[C]olonization has offered a pseudo-science narrative of binary gender, as exemplified by the saying “birds and bees” to analogize gender and assigned sex at birth and assumptions of sexual orientation. These harmful narratives and ways to talk about gender and sexuality need to be countered with empirical understandings of biodiversity and gender identity and sexuality. Two-Spirit, Trans and Gender Diverse (2STGD) folks have existed for time immemorial but colonial pseudo-science has shadow-banned and acted to erase 2STGD history.

Other suggested outdoor discussions defy parody. Children are advised to “Identify species in nature that support or create conditions for others to thrive (e.g. nurse logs, pollinators, etc.).” Then, children can be asked to extrapolate from this: “What does it mean to be an ally? How can people use their voice, actions, and presence to support 2SLGBTQIA+ classmates and communities?” Finally: “How can I be like a nurse log or pollinator in my community?”

The entire 40 pages is packed with ideas just like that. Another sample discussion question: “How do normative approaches to the study of mammals and birds reinforce normative conceptions of the family and gender roles? (e.g. exclusive focus on reproduction-related sexual activity, primatology’s depiction of gorillas as models of nuclear family, chimpanzees as het-monogamous ideal, species that mate for life, etc.”

It may be tempting to simply mock this stuff, but the truth is that Jody Polukoshko and her allies are actually shaping the curriculum, and thus they are shaping the minds of the next generation – with the stated intent of destroying “Western values.” LGBT activists see parental rights being respected in Alberta and hear complaints from parents about SOGI and their solution is simple: queer everything, so that no matter what they do, we get the minds of the children.

