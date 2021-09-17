Professors are forcing healthy students to take COVID shots. But can they answer any of these questions?

Ironically, looking at the bios of the academic elites who issued these illegal, criminal, and unconstitutional policies, you see they were mostly late boomers or their kids, who grew up taking the unprecedented freedom of the 1960s and 1970s for granted.

(LifeSiteNews) — Students at nine post-secondary schools in Alberta were told Monday, after they registered and paid their tuition, that they have few options but to take a series of experimental injections or get off campus and give up their life plans.

The legal definition of coercion in Canada is the use of “intimidating behavior that puts a person in immediate fear of the consequences in order to compel that person to act against his or her will.”

It specifically refers to the fear of “reprisal (such as discharge from employment).” Certainly, the fear for a 19-year-old of being evicted from her campus in first year, or of a 23-year-old in fear of losing the last credits of his degree, would qualify.

It might be worth reminding our health ministers and premiers like Alberta’s Jason Kenney, who never experienced this sort of abuse when they were students, what coercion means. It’s using authority and fear to bully.

Big-league bullies like Kenney, Justin Trudeau, and Theresa Tam don’t even flinch when they tell people that they can’t go to college or board a plane or go to church or take the kids to the rodeo unless they’ve all had the right number of experimental injections from a Big Pharma career criminal like Pfizer.

It’s hard to believe the day has come where former Canadian Taxpayers Federation president Kenney is in bed with Deena Hinshaw and Theresa Tam types, and a whole host of pro-abortion public health militants who, before COVID catapulted them into positions of unrestrained public power, spent their days flogging condoms and pushing puberty-blocking drugs on pre-teens.

Just as the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab and Epstein chum Bill Gates couldn’t engineer their Great Reset without an army of Trudeaus and Kenneys, the Kenneys and Fords can’t enforce segregation and medical discrimination, end medical privacy, track and trace citizens, stop people from assembling and speaking, stomp Canadian freedom into the ground, without an army of academic elitists beneath them, coercing the little people beneath themselves.

So, thousands of students, mostly kids in their late teens and early 20s, got notices like this one from the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s vice president Brad Donaldson this week:

As of Jan. 1, 2022, SAIT will require all students, employees, contract employees, all contractors and visitors at any of SAIT’s campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming to campus.

That’s it: take the shots, kids, or kiss your dreams goodbye.

The Universities of Calgary and Lethbridge, the University of Alberta in Edmonton, MacEwan University, Medicine Hat College, Mount Royal University, NAIT, SAIT, and NorQuest College all banded together – there’s more bully power in gangs – and introduced mandates of COVID shots that will be in clinical trials until 2023.

They also put in place rapid testing programs that violate section 3 of the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act, which makes it a crime to require an individual to undergo a test that analyzes DNA for purposes such as the prediction of disease to provide goods or services to that individual.

Selfish boomers

Ironically, looking at the bios of the academic elites who issued these illegal, criminal, and unconstitutional policies, you see they were mostly late boomers or their kids, who grew up taking the unprecedented freedom of the 1960s and 1970s for granted.

They drank too much, drove too fast, and smoked pot when it was still illegal without their professors cocooning them or forcing them to take injections “for their own safety.”

You know from the places they work – with their all-gender washrooms and “safe spaces” for the 2LGBTQIA+ crowd, their BLM virtue signaling, and “freedom of choice” zealotry, these schools are progressive bastions of Trudeau-style liberalism.

But while they wave their rainbow flags celebrating people’s right to choose their own identities, they won’t respect the identities of young women and men who don’t want to be guinea pigs for warp-speeded, novel platform messenger RNA injections that haven’t been used in humans for even a year. It’s like they’ve never heard of drug disasters like Thalidomide or DES, Vioxx or Fen-Phen.

They wave their BLM flags and talk indigenous rights while they force all those students of color who heard about Tuskegee and other hideous racist government experiments to roll up their sleeves and take the injections like obedient slaves. In their usual nonjudgmental way, they lump the minority kids (with understandably the highest vaccine hesitancy rates) in with all those who dare to question liberal solutions – they must all be mouth-breathing, rightwing extremists.

Corporate sacrifices

It’s funny how these academics are the sort who rattle on about capitalism and corporate greed, too, and then offer youths up like blood sacrifices to rapacious corporate giants like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson – both with rap sheets as long as the mafia’s. Vaccine maker J&J only just announced it was paying out $5 billion in fees for its role cultivating that other crisis – the opioid overdose problem. Don’t they know you shouldn’t trust a drug dealer, even if he’s wearing a suit?

Don’t they know that Pfizer, which paid the largest fine in medical history for lying to its consumers about its products, is raking in $33 billion dollars this year and not sending any checks back to the poor taxpayers who were forced to invest in their government-marketed product? Don’t they wonder about the endless profit stream from the booster shots? Don’t they even question when Bill Gates’ gleefully boasts of the 20:1 return on his investment in vaccines if it compromises his “philanthropy”?

Nope. Tell the kids to line up or show them the door. The academic anti-capitalist virtue signaling is like AOC wearing a “tax the rich” evening gown to an elitist gala – and completely missing the irony.

It’s funny too, how these schools let the kids apply, find their housing, pay all their tuition, and buy their books – all hard tasks for young people, if you remember, Professors – and then slam a little injection experiment on them as a new condition of enrollment.

“We understand this news may come as a surprise to some,” Brad Donaldson wrote. How creepy and manipulative. Actually, it’s downright abusive when you think about it. I wonder what Brad would have done way back in 1975 if his administration had rammed his freedom the same way. We’ll never know because the generation before him didn’t erect those kinds of barriers in front of the kids.

Violators of bodily integrity

While these academics blather on about glass ceilings and harassment, they stomp on the kind of student who thinks for herself rather than running along and getting her jabs for free donuts and beer.

I wonder if Carolyn Campbell at Norquest College and Laura Jo Gunter at NAIT are “my body, my choice” type of gals, like Kamala Harris. The kind of people that talk freedom of choice until they demand you take Pfizer’s fast-tracked blockbuster “miracle” injection.

“Take the needle, girls, or I’m sure you can think of another way to make a living.”

It’s tyrants of the worst kind that smile like they’re doing you a favor as they humiliate and violate you.

I wonder what Dr. Annette Trimbee would do at MacEwan University campus if one of the professors told a student that she had to go on a date with him or she’d have to shove off and find a different school. Maybe Trimbee wouldn’t care at all – because that’s the kind of coercion she’s decided to enforce on hundreds of students by telling them that if they don’t take a fast-tracked product into their bodies under pain of losing their education and submit to her “requirements,” they’re done. Take the injection, says Dr. Ice Queen, or find a new life.

Will the real harassers of young women please stand up?

Ethics 101

It’s a sad thing that the professors who might object on behalf of students have all been forced to evacuate, too – like the banished ethics professor who dared to resist and teach students how to stand up for their rights. Only the academics who obey the tyranny are left.

I wonder if Mike Mahon down at the University of Lethbridge has ever heard of the Nuremberg Code. That’s the code enacted after the horrible experiments on Jews in World War II which states that the consent of the individual to any medical procedure is “absolutely essential.”

Professor Mahon, do you understand the word “consent”? Do you understand the basic medical ethical principle of a risk/benefit analysis for for any existing medicine, but especially for any new experimental drug?

The risk of dying from COVID-19 for those aged 18 to 49 is 0.0005, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which means the students on your campus have a 99.95% chance of not dying if they happen to be infected with SARS-CoV2. That’s about the same as death rate as any one of a few influenzas Mahon might before he graduated school – but without losing his freedom.

Liability?

The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded 675,593 adverse events in association with COVID vaccines to date, including more than 14,000 deaths, 18,000 permanent disabilities, and more than 58,000 events requiring hospitalization.

The miracle shots these academics are mandating have been linked to documented side effects including severe anaphylactic reactions at a rate of 247 per million, potentially fatal blood clotting disorders, the disabling neurological condition Guillain Barré Syndrome, and the face-paralyzing Bell’s Palsy at higher than usual rates.

Health Canada and the CDC have acknowledged that there is an elevated risk for teens and young adults, especially young men, for the serious and potentially fatal inflammatory heart condition myocarditis following coronavirus shots as well. As of September 3, Health Canada had received 678 reports from doctors and pharmacists of the condition that causes swelling of heart tissue and severe chest pain – up from 485 just two weeks earlier – as well as143 reports of heart attacks and cardiac failure following COVID vaccination.

Four times higher risk of myocarditis

A retrospective preprint study reported this week in the British Medical Journal found 12- to 15-year-old, healthy boys experience a four times higher risk of a serious cardiac adverse events such as myocarditis after their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot than of being admitted to hospital as a result of COVID.

The researchers estimated that the rate of myocarditis after the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine was 162.2 cases per million in healthy boys aged 12 to 15 years. It would be higher for college age kids, presumably, since Israeli data put the average age of the Pfizer myocarditis effect at 25.

Professor Mahon, are you going to accept liability if a student at the University of Lethbridge has a heart attack because of an injection you mandated?

Bill Flanagan, President of the University of Alberta, will you claim responsibility if a youth on your campus develops the paralyzing neurological condition Guillain Barré Syndrome – because you forced her to inject something she really didn’t want or need?

History is full of warnings, professors

These are all unexpected adverse events that have materialized in just a few months of the rollout. Aren’t any of these academics concerned about what might happen down the road? Drug effects sometimes take time to manifest – and even longer to be recognized.

Have they heard about the Pandemrix scandal? The 2009 swine flu vaccine was pulled from the market after it caused hundreds of cases (mostly in children) of the life-wrecking brain disorder narcolepsy that causes people to collapse into sleep several times a day. It took two years before they began researching the connection and then the association was confirmed in country after country.

Have they heard about Sanofi’s Dengvaxia vaccine, pulled from the market in 2017 after it caused hundreds of deaths in children? A bunch of officials were indicted for their “reckless imprudence resulting [in] homicide,” because they “facilitated, with undue haste” the drug’s rollout. History is full of warnings, professors.

Your legacy

Finally, I wonder if these academics actually believe in the Miracle of the Vaccine? Since none of the the COVID shots in use have been shown to prevent infection or transmission of SARS Co-V-2, do these professors really think mandated vaccination will extend immunity to their student body?

It sure didn’t work well at Duke University. They had a 98% vaccination rate among students and still had a coronavirus outbreak of 350 students and 15 staff two weeks ago. Only eight people were unvaccinated and virtually all of the students were asymptomatic. Back into masks and testing protocols they all went. So much for the shots.

The truth is, tens of thousands of “breakthrough” cases of COVID infection among those who are fully vaccinated are occurring weekly – so many the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced way back in May that it would no longer be counting COVID cases among the fully vaccinated unless the patients are hospitalized or die.

The shots are failing, as is clear by the fact that if you got them early on, you lost – you need to top up now. It looks like you’ll be topping-up every few months until 2025 at least. Chasing viruses with ever more vaccines that don’t work, then locking down and masking up won’t work, either. This, professors, is your legacy: the end of freedom in Canada and tyranny came on your watch.

