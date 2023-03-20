‘Rachel’ Levine may unfortunately be right about the normalization of child ‘sex changes’

The trans U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health says he believes sex changes for children will soon be normalized.

(LifeSiteNews) — Richard “Rachel” Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health for President Joe Biden’s U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, is again weighing in on the administration’s transgender agenda. Levine is a biological male who identifies as female and goes by “Rachel” — his hiring was trumpeted by the Biden administration as a step forward for transgender visibility.

Speaking at the Pediatric Grand Rounds Session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Levine spoke out against laws being passed in red states (sex change surgeries and cross-sex hormones for minors just became officially illegal in Florida), noting that the Biden administration sees supporting the trans movement’s radical agenda as a priority and has their “highest support.”

Despite a wave of laws passing across the United States restricting sex changes for children, Levine says he believes that these practices will soon be normalized. “I’m a positive and optimistic person, and I choose to be positive, optimistic,” he said. “And I think that the wheels will turn on this.”

Levine stated that he believes it will become a political liability to go up against the transgender movement’s agenda for minors. “I think that it’s not going to be politically advantageous,” he said. “It wasn’t particularly in 2022. And so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging. But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield.”

Levine’s comments are in keeping with Biden’s aggressive stance on the issue of sex changes for children. In a recent interview with The Daily Show, Biden — who claims to be a Catholic — actually called opposing the medical mutilation of children “close to sinful,” stating, “It’s just terrible what they’re doing. It’s not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, you know, I decided I wanted to become a man, or I want to become a woman. I mean, what are they thinking about? What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. I mean it’s just terrible what they’re doing.”

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm organization responded to Levine, telling Fox News, “Levine’s appearance at Connecticut Children’s Hospital praising ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors and claiming it will be fully embraced is wrong and must be countered. There is no good evidence that children treated with gender-altering hormones or puberty blockers have improved mental health assessments.”

Rep. Andy Harris, a member of the House Doctors Caucus and Co-Chair of the Pro-Life Caucus, concurred. “[It is] reprehensible for a government official — let alone the Assistant U.S. Secretary of HHS to promote the genital mutilation of minors as becoming a standard practice in the U.S.,” Harris said. “As a physician, I was proud to co-sponsor the ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’ which would prohibit harmful medical procedures used to treat gender dysphoria in transgender minors, including puberty blockers and surgeries in which minors alter their body to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex.”

Levine, unfortunately, may be correct that sex changes for children may soon be normalized — at least in some areas of the United States — due in no small part to the cartel made up of the Biden administration, academia, the entertainment industry, and profiteers such as Planned Parenthood. Levine knows the ramifications of these decisions as well. He began to pursue a sex change (to woman) in 2011, when he was already 54 and had been married for 23 years, producing two children. In a 2019 speech, Levine stated that he was glad he had waited: “I have no regrets because if I had transitioned when I was younger then I wouldn’t have my children. I can’t imagine a life without my children.”

Despite that, Levine has no problem working to normalize sex changes for children. He — and many trans activists like him — know exactly what they are doing to children. They are doing it anyway.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

