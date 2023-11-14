Rampant transgender propaganda is eroding social boundaries

The first few absurd transgender stories might shock us; the one hundredth or two hundredth makes us shrug or laugh; eventually, we just accept this as the way things are, despite what we know.

(LifeSiteNews) — Every month, we are treated to dozens of news stories that highlight the breaking down of biological boundaries. These stories highlight the fact that our society has descended into farce – although with results that are as sinister as they are ridiculous. It is important that we do not grow accustomed to them – that we do not lose sight of what reality actually is, and what these stories actually represent.

The slogan “transgender women are women!” is screamed a thousand times a day from every platform, but let’s review just a few recent stories to see the sort of clown world we’ve created based on that premise.

Reduxx, a feminist outlet consistently reporting on the takeover of women’s spaces by trans-identifying men, noted on October 27 that “Multiple female athletes dropped out of a women’s martial arts tournament last week after being matched up to fight trans-identified males. In one of the women’s divisions, the only participants left competing were men.” That’s right – in a division of women’s sports, the only remaining competitors were men.

It isn’t just sports like MMA, where women face the real risk of being badly injured by their trans-identifying male opponents. Alexandra Cunha, the fifth-ranking female international pool player and captain of the Portuguese women’s national pool team, recently pulled out of the International Rules Pool Tour when it was decided that men could compete in the women’s league, telling organizers that: “As we live in a free world and I will stand up for what I believe is fair, I will not play against any player that wasn’t born a woman independently of being a first round or a final.”

An October 15 story from The Blaze covered similar stupidity. A rally of 50 LGBT activist students at South Carolina’s Clemson University marched to demand more protections for “transgender, gender non-conforming students, and the wider LGBTQIA+ community” carrying signs reading “Gay Liberation,” “Trans Revolution,” and similar slogans (including, as usual, the Communist hammer and sickle – but with a rainbow twist). Their demand? That “the school’s Republican club suffer repercussions for opposing feminine hygiene products in men’s bathrooms on campus.” They wanted tampons in the male bathrooms, and immediately.

These were, it is important to note, adult people on a university campus.

Then there’s this October 27 headline from the Queen’s Journal, the newspaper of Canadian Queen’s University: “Queen’s professor target of hate storm on social media.” According to the paper, an associate professor had advertised an opportunity for several students, but carefully specified who: “The opportunity was for equity-seeking students, with eligibility limited to members of the BIPOC, gender non-conforming, LGBTQ+, fat, or disabled communities. The post presented positions and funding for one master’s student and one doctoral student at Queen’s.” (I knew about the “trans community” and the “non-binary community,” but there’s a “fat community” now? Is it large?)

Perhaps the most painfully stupid headline, however, is this one: “UK: Trans-Identified Male Appointed New Endometriosis Charity CEO.” A man going by “Steph” Richards has been hired as the chief executive officer of one of the most prominent women’s health charities in the U.K. dedicated to addressing a women’s health issue.

As the article notes, “endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. This tissue thickens, breaks down, and bleeds with each period, but, as the blood has no way to leave the body, it becomes trapped. It is often associated with fertility complications and severe pain, and sometimes requires surgical intervention. By definition, endometriosis can only impact females, and it is estimated that more than 10% of women are affected.”

Richards is a noted critic of women who dissent from gender ideology, and so his appointment adds insult to injury.

There are many more. A Canadian female powerlifter is facing a two-year ban for criticizing the admission of men into female sports. A male cyclist just took home the 10th Women’s Cycling Medal during the 2023 Campton Cross. The list goes on. As I’ve noted before, the sheer deluge of these stories is intentional – it is meant to wear away at our commitment to reality and truth.

The first few stories might shock us; the one hundredth or two hundredth makes us shrug or laugh; eventually, we just accept this as the way things are, despite what we know. That is how they are creating clown world all around us. We should not stop calling it out – because once we go silent, they win.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

