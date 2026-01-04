Rapper Nicki Minaj slams Gavin Newsom for pushing ‘trans kids’

The LGBT movement has pushed the culture too far, and even leftist celebrities are starting to have enough.

(LifeSiteNews) — The rapper Nicki Minaj has declared war on the transgender movement, and her fans are very unhappy.

I would like to note, up front, that I am very suspicious of sudden “celebrity conversions” of any sort. Back in 2020, when Kanye West made a series of critical statements about abortion, I wrote in this space that embracing celebrities because they’ve said something good is unwise. West himself, of course, is a prime example of this.

With that said, however, we come to famously crude and profane Nicki Minaj, who irritated the celebrity world last year by commending President Donald Trump for speaking out against the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and committing to their protection.

On December 12, Minaj upped the ante, responding to comments about gender-confused children by California Governor and likely 2028 Democratic presidential contender Gavin Newsom.

“I want to see [so-called] trans kids,” Newsom told Ezra Klein on his NYT podcast. “There’s no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation than I have. No one has been a stronger advocate for the [so-called] LGBT community.”

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on X. “Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.” Her replies promptly exploded with angry pro-LGBT fans.

Minaj doubled down. “Fire victims? Nah. Hollywood? Nah. Swatting calls to homes with innocent children? Nah,” she wrote. “GAVIN WANTS ONE THING. TRANSKIDS NEWSOME.” On December 13, she snarkily suggested that “Gavvy’s still transitioning.”

This is significant is because Minaj is a prominent leftist cultural figure who has been celebrated for her LGBT “allyship” and previously partnered on a song with a transgender-identifying performer.

Minaj then made a surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s America Fest, one of the largest annual gatherings of conservatives each year in the United States, where she sat down for a conversation with Erika Kirk and reiterated her contempt for Newsom and did a dramatic reading of her “trans kids” tweet.

Her advice for boys was widely seen by LGBT activists as a condemnation of gender ideology: “Boys, be boys. It’s OK. Be boys. There’s nothing wrong with being a boy… How powerful is that? How profound is that? Boys will be boys, and there’s nothing wrong with that.” (It is significant that such an anodyne comment could be seen as controversial.) Minaj also praised Trump and Vance.

Minaj herself appears to be going through something of a transition, but it is far too early to tell where she is headed. It is good that she opposes the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and that she uses her fame to draw attention to their plight. It is also good that she is attacking Gavin Newsom over his repulsive advocacy for surgically and chemically castrating children. Newsom is used to celebrity support, and he no doubt finds these attacks very grating and potentially problematic.

But the real story here, I think, is a cultural one. It would have been unheard of, a few years ago, for a celebrity of Minaj’s stature and cultural relevance to come out so hard against the LGBT movement. Again, she has been a longstanding ally of the LGBT movement, as has nearly the entire entertainment industry. But when the LGBT movement moved from the redefinition of marriage to “sex changes” for children, many normal people did a double take.

The LGBT movement has pushed the culture too far. They tried to boil the frog too fast. Minaj, like J.K. Rowling, appears to have had enough. She is off the train. The LGBT movement is now treating her as a threat, and that won’t work. Like Rowling, Minaj is too rich. Her fan base is too large. The LGBT movement can’t squelch her like one of the many normie dissidents they successfully attacked. She’s too big a celebrity to be pushed into line.

Minaj’s unprompted attack on Newsom’s support for “transitioning” children is yet another indication that the LGBT movement’s iron grip on the culture is weakening. That is good news, indeed.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











