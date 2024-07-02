Reaction to viral Australian ad demonstrates global pushback against transgender movement

An advert produced by the government of Victoria, Australia, purporting to depict the struggles of gender-confused men has gone viral, drawing widespread criticism as ‘anti-women propaganda.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The transgender movement has had a very bad year, with the bombshell release of the Cass Report in the U.K., state-level laws passing across the U.S., and provincial premiers in Canada finally growing a spine and stepping up to protect parental rights and gender dysphoric minors. In response, we’re seeing transgender activists and their political allies ramp up their propaganda and gaslighting in truly breathtaking ways.

One example is a campaign launched by the government of Victoria, a state in Australia. Called the “The Unsaid Says a Lot” campaign, it is the first government-led campaign to push transgender talking points in Australia, and the government claims that the goal is to “combat discrimination against trans and gender diverse individuals by highlighting the non-verbal cues and micro-aggressions that contribute to a culture of exclusion.” Their first video has gone viral:

This, from the Victorian Government, is “trans”. Women who listen to their survival instincts are dangerous bigots making the men who pretend to be us unsafe. Taxpayer money was used to create this anti-woman propaganda. pic.twitter.com/fgfDPVjRVa — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 28, 2024

The ad depicts a strapping, trans-identifying man in a green dress get into an elevator with a middle-aged woman, who looks very anxious as he steps into the small space. They are the only two occupants – and just before the doors close, she quickly walks out. The camera then zooms in on the man’s disapproving face and a phrase appears on the screen: “Trans and gender diverse people deserve to feel safe.” The closing shot notes that the ad was “Authorized by the Victoria Government.”

You read that right: in a scenario in which a large man and a much smaller middle-aged woman are in a contained space, we should be worried about the safety of the man – especially his feelings, and making sure that other women affirm his self-identification as a woman

Women were both stunned and outraged by the ad. Activist Billy Bragg noted: “Women who listen to their survival instincts are dangerous bigots making the men who pretend to be us unsafe. Taxpayer money was used to create this anti-woman propaganda.” Rachel Wong, CEO of the Women’s Forum Australia, posted a longer version of the ad, showing a variety of cross-dressing men and women in various social situations and ending with a shot of a large, trans-identifying male joining a female sports team.

“The @VicGovAu’s new taxpayer funded campaign is gaslighting in the extreme,” she posted on X. “According to this ad women should put the feelings of men above our own instincts/comfort/safety & be ‘inclusive’ & ‘kind’ to men invading our spaces/sports. Enough.” The ads went viral – but not in the way that the Victorian government was hoping. Women were furious that they were being told to prioritize the feelings of a trans-identifying man over their own safety and security, full stop.

In Canada, the allegedly famous actress Tatiana Maslany, at a recent event in Regina to celebrate her induction into Canada’s Walk of Fame, decided to take aim at the Canadian premiers protecting parental rights. After committing a large donation to an LGBT group, she stated that a law requiring schools to tell parents if they socially transition children – something the U.K. National Health Service’s Cass Report found to be dangerous – was “overreach”:

It’s absurd. Children have rights. Children are human beings, who have knowledge and who know themselves, and we should be taking cues from them.

In case you were wondering: Tatiana Maslany has no children – just strong opinions about how actual parents should be cut off from their own.

In the United Kingdom, despite the Labour Party’s slow retreat from gender ideology – Sir Keir Starmer recently reluctantly affirmed that women do not have penises, and while Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has finally had the guts to say that gender ideology shouldn’t be taught in schools – Labour candidates are still going around saying this sort of thing:

“A cervix, I understand, is something that you can have following various procedures and hormone treatment” – David Lammy. DO NOT VOTE FOR THESE STONEWALL CAPTURED MORONS! pic.twitter.com/awYFi76cwU — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) June 28, 2024

That’s not some obscure politician, either – that’s one of Labour’s shadow cabinet secretaries, claiming that trans-identifying men can go out and purchase themselves a cervix if they want to. He does this with an entirely straight face, as if being a woman is just a matter of the right drugs, the right surgeries, and a lot of wishful thinking. This should not be accepted as a reasonable thing to say in public life. It should be ridiculed, because it is ridiculous.

What is encouraging is despite the fact that the transgender movement is desperately attempting to hang onto the narrative, it is not working. The public is simply not buying it, and their ads and statements and weird claims are increasingly being treated with the anger and contempt they richly deserve. The backlash is ongoing – and the pushback is working.

