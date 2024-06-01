Reclaiming ‘Pride Month’: June 2 is ‘Ex-Gay Visibility Day’

Unpopular truth: There are more people today living as ‘ex-gays’ than there are those leading homosexual lives.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Pride Month” has just begun, a month when woke identity politics takes center stage for 30 days, relentlessly driving home the unfounded neo-Marxist claim that homosexual and transgender-identifying individuals are members of oppressed victim classes who, in the name of justice, must be elevated to prominence. Meanwhile, the rest of society — including children in school systems, corporate employees, government employees at every level, and even those in the military and the world of sports — must bend a knee in homage to those who in reality are troubled souls.

Here’s an extremely unpopular truth: There are more people today that are living as “ex-gays” than those leading homosexual lives.

And here’s another: There are also likely more people who experience “sex-change regret,” desperately seeking to find healthcare professionals willing to help them “revert” to their God-given sexual body functions, than there are those seeking so-called “gender-affirming” care.

In order to call attention to this inconvenient truth that challenges both the popularly accepted media narrative AND the political power amassed by those exploiting homosexuality — to squash the immutable truth about the complementarity of the sexes in order to reshape the western world, bleeding dry marriage, man, woman, and the family of all meaning — the Ruth Institute has deemed the first Sunday in June as “Ex-Gay Day of Visibility.”

The world is already overburdened with an ever-growing LGBT liturgical calendar that includes not only “Pride Month” but “Trans Visibility Day,” “Trans Awareness Week,” “Trans Awareness Month,” “Trans Parent Day,” “Genderfluid Visibility Week,” “Lesbian Visibility Day,” “Non-Binary People’s Day,” “Pansexual & Panromantic Awareness Day,” “Pronouns Day,” and many more. All of these are enforced in some way by secular government, media, and the corporate world.

“The gay lobby makes sure everyone knows June is ‘Pride Month,’ but they certainly won’t acknowledge the many people who have left the LGBT identity behind. That’s why the Ruth Institute is declaring the first Sunday of June to be Ex-Gay Visibility Day,” explained Dr. Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D., president of the Ruth Institute.

“It’s not politically correct to talk about ex-LGBT people. To the gay lobby, they don’t exist, or they’re just lying to themselves or were never really gay in the first place,” Morse said.

“But I have met many people who have journeyed away from an LGBT identity and are living happy, fulfilled lives with opposite sex partners. There are organizations of them all over the world.”

Millions of people currently self-identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual. Yet Fr. Paul Sullins, a Ruth Institute senior research associate, looked at the studies and estimates there are roughly the same number of ex-gays as there are gays.

“That means there have to be millions of them,” Morse said, “all with stories that deserve to be heard.”

“The world needs to be made aware of this. No one should feel trapped in a life that doesn’t feel right for their life goals and their moral values,” Morse explained. “Being told they were ‘born that way’ and there’s no way out adds another layer of pain and shame.”

In a video kicking off “Ex-Gay Visibility Day,” a panel assembled by the Ruth Institute — two of whom are former homosexuals — discusses why people leave the gay identity, why those who have left will feel pressure not to leave, and how to deal with a child who expresses a same-sex desire.

EMBED CODE:

There are countless other testimonies available online of those who have chosen to leave homosexuality behind, living fulfilling lives married to a member of the opposite sex in harmony with nature and natural law.

And I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that it is true that “ex-gays” outnumber “gays.” I am one of them.

Follow Doug Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

Share











