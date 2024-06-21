RED ALERT: LifeSite’s mission to expose evil and bring the truth to the world is at stake

LifeSiteNews is reaching more people than ever before. We are changing lives, saving souls, and rescuing innocents from the jaws of death.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear LifeSite readers,

We are now in RED ALERT. As we approach the halfway point of our summer campaign, we still need to raise more than two-thirds of our target to keep LifeSite’s independent voice online.

Please donate today to help us continue our mission: give.lifesitenews.com

In the 1990s it was already clear that the mainstream media was not telling us the truth.

That’s why Campaign Life Coalition, Steve Jalsevac, and I founded LifeSiteNews in 1997.

We wanted to build a news agency that would always tell the truth about the war being waged against unborn children, and against the family.

Over the last 27 years God has blessed LifeSiteNews in ways we could never have imagined. Throughout that time our growth has been truly extraordinary.

During 2023:

our main site was visited more than seventy million times

our top story was read more than two hundred thousand times

our top video was watched more than one million times

All over the world men and women are discovering the truth through LifeSiteNews.

Together we are transforming lives every day.

I recently received this email from a reader in Nigeria:

I listen to the JHW show podcast all the time, and because of it and your other news coverage have become a traditional Catholic. You are my hero. I thank you personally for all you the work you have done and the influence you have had on my life.

This email moved me deeply.

I felt so proud of each one of our journalists, editors, video creators, and admin staff responsible – under God – for the extraordinary growth and fruitfulness of LifeSiteNews.

We couldn’t be more different from the mainstream media outlets who compete with us, and that is why we are so successful.

Their reporters read texts from teleprompters that echo the message of their political masters.

But our journalists carry out original investigative reporting and report the news first hand.

We don’t create clickbait or repeat official narratives. We are original journalists in a world where the art of journalism is almost dead.

Even our opponents testify to this.

One left wing activist recently favourably compared LifeSite to The Times – once the world’s most respected newspaper:

There’s a fair and accurate report on the Catholic conservative advocacy website LifeSiteNews: it’s clearly oriented for a Catholic readership… but it’s well-written, acknowledges – as The Times does not – my academic expertise… and gives adequate space to representing my views. It’s based on original journalism and independent research.

This is powerful testimony, coming as it is does from an academic with little sympathy for our positions.

And grateful as I am for the sterling efforts of our staff, I am just as grateful for you.

Each one of you is an indispensable part of our LifeSiteNews family, and you make a unique contribution to our success.

By spreading the truth and exposing evil we are:

saving the lives of unborn babies from abortion worldwide,

holding back the abortion juggernaut in Africa,

exposing the horrors of legal euthanasia regimes,

waking the world up to the globalist totalitarian threat,

educating a new generation in the truth of Jesus Christ,

contributing to a spiritual revival which will renew the Church and the world.

LifeSiteNews is reaching more people than ever before. We are changing lives, saving souls, and rescuing innocents from the jaws of death.

Thanks to LifeSiteNews, and other truthful media sources, our enemies have suffered many setbacks – like the recent exposure of the COVID death jab.

But we must still do more, we must grow faster, we must reach more people, because our enemies are still advancing, and it truly is RED ALERT for our world.

Here are some of the major threats that LifeSiteNews must counter in the months ahead.

World War III — The world is closer than ever to major international conflagration.

The main flashpoints are the Ukraine-Russia war and the crisis in the Middle East.

Global war is coming soon – unless wiser counsels prevail. It is absolutely essential that the global public receives accurate, unbiased, non-partisan coverage of world affairs.

A well-informed public, holding politicians to account, is one of the strongest guarantees of international cooperation.

Only independent media like LifeSiteNews are consistently providing coverage like this.

In a world where mainstream media is controlled by big government and big business, LifeSiteNews is a crucial component in international dialogue and world peace.

That’s why our enemies will do anything possible to take us offline or suppress our message.

We need your urgent support so that we can educate the global public and play our part in maintaining world peace.

Abortion — Great victories have been won in the battle against abortion – such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade – but the abortion industry is STILL GROWING and is responsible for tens of millions of deaths every year.

Each of these babies is of irreplaceable value. God loves each of them so much that He would have died for them alone. And yet these precious babies are deliberately killed every day.

An evil so great almost defies comprehension.

But the killing is sustained by the abortion propaganda of powerful governments and corporations.

To counter this propaganda, LifeSiteNews must grow exponentially.

To build a world in which every woman, and every man, knows the truth about abortion, we must expand our presence on every continent on earth.

And that is what are we doing.

LifeSiteNews is now manning the frontlines in Africa, having made four major deals with Catholic radio and TV stations to provide pro-life coverage and content.

Our ground-breaking investigations and cutting-edge research will now be broadcast across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

LifeSiteNews will bring the truth to tens of millions of people in East Africa and beyond.

The western NGOs will now face an ever more educated African public, which knows that killing babies is wrong.

Globalists are determined to drastically reduce the world’s population and want to eliminate millions of Africans to make this possible.

They won’t succeed if the African peoples are armed with the facts about their sinister agenda.

And we hope that this is just the beginning of our expansion.

Wherever abortionists bring their lies, LifeSiteNews must be there to bring the truth.

That’s why we are delighted that LifeSiteNews is now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Polish, and Hungarian.

We want every man and woman on earth to be able to hear the pro-life message.

But to accomplish this we need your support.

Please donate to LifeSiteNews today to make sure that the abortionists never go anywhere unchallenged.

Euthanasia — The burgeoning euthanasia industry now has the right to legally kill around 400 million victims worldwide, including in major western nations like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and some U.S. states.

Everywhere euthanasia regimes leave behind broken families, broken hearts, and broken lives.

Thankfully, most U.S. states and many powerful western nations, like Italy and England, continue to resist the death-lobby’s pressure.

This resistance is ONLY POSSIBLE because organizations like LifeSiteNews have succeeded in making the facts about euthanasia more widely known.

The stories we reveal are making people think twice.

But the pressure is growing and the bloody tide of “assisted dying” can be held back only by a continued exposure of its evil to more and more people.

Please support LifeSiteNews today so that we can keep telling the truth about what euthanasia does to individuals and to nations.

Totalitarianism — The globalist elite has made huge strides towards establishing an international totalitarian police state.

This has become increasingly clear since 2020.

The world is much less free than in 1997 when we founded LifeSiteNews.

But the world is also much more awake.

Many things that were once called “conspiracy theories” are now known to be true.

The global awakening taking place is a great cause for hope.

But right now, the fire of liberty is only smouldering and in danger of being extinguished altogether.

We must tend this flame carefully, so that it becomes a mighty fire which can burn away tyranny across the whole earth!

This is what LifeSiteNews is doing.

Every video, every article, and every interview which exposes evil is a new spark, kindling the fire of hope and love in somebody’s heart.

Please support LifeSiteNews TODAY to make this global renewal possible!

Crisis of faith — There are more than 1 billion people in the world who call themselves Catholic.

This more than one-eighth of the world’s population.

So why isn’t the world already afire with hope and love?

Because these men and women have been starved of the truth by a hierarchy which has largely fallen away from Christ and the authentic Catholic faith.

A false pseudo-Christianity is preached from many pulpits in place of the true Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Yet as the world crisis deepens, it must become clearer that only God can save us.

We know that there is no crisis from which God cannot save us. We know that there is no evil from which He cannot deliver us.

But He asks us to do our part.

At LifeSiteNews we are committed to spreading the true Catholic faith and to helping people live an ever deeper spiritual life.

We trust that God will bring about the renewal of the Church in His own time, but we must do our part to share the truth.

Please support LifeSiteNews TODAY to help us keep the faith alive.

You may have noticed that more and more media organizations are putting their content behind a paywall.

This is because first and foremost they are businesses that need to make money.

But LifeSiteNews is first and foremost an apostolate.

All LifeSiteNews articles and videos are available to be read or seen by anyone.

We will never hide our content away. We will never exchange truth for profit.

Our vision is that everyone with an internet connection will have access to the truth about life, faith, family, and freedom.

But this open access comes at a cost.

It means that we are entirely dependent on donations to keep going. If the donations stop, LifeSiteNews goes offline soon after.

It is just a fact that without individual support from good men and women like you we can’t keep our operations going.

We have almost raised one-third of our fundraising goal, but we need to raise the whole amount to maintain our output over the next quarter.

And if we raise more than this, we will be able to expand our work faster and further.

As we watch the income come in, we are overwhelmed with gratitude to God and to you.

As every campaign begins, we wonder if we will make it through another quarter, but neither your generosity nor God’s grace has ever failed us.

Thank you for being a member of our LifeSiteNews family.

Yours with gratitude,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief, LifeSiteNews

P.S. I know that it can sometimes be tempting to give up hope when we see how evil the modern world is. But we know that God is on our side and that the truth has a power of its own. When the truth is told, lies cannot stand. Thank you for helping LifeSiteNews to spread the truth and change the world!

