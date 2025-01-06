Remembering what really happened at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — and why

Instead of being polite and allowing themselves to be steamrolled, those whom Washington elites view as ‘deplorables’ did something that got the attention of the nation and the world.

(LifeSiteNews) — The photo at the top of my January 7, 2021, commentary told the real story behind the January 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol, demonstrating precisely how Washington elites, the Department of Justice, and corporate media view regular Americans, and portending their four-year campaign of lies and lawfare that would soon be waged.

My article was an attempt to establish an accurate account of what motivated the actions of regular Americans who have since been the target of calumny, with some wasting away in jail as political prisoners, and others being driven to suicide.

This wasn’t an “insurrection,” which was never anything other than a lie concocted by dark political forces which, under the Biden administration, have sought to dismantle and defile the United States of America while vigorously promoting a woke neo-Marxist agenda.

Today, exactly four years later, I wouldn’t change a single word.

***

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pundits and politicos rushed to express outrage over the “storming” of the Capitol yesterday, showcasing their presumed moral superiority.

However, yesterday’s events are unsurprising given the fact that for many, it has felt as if our entire nation has been under martial law for nearly a year. We have been atomized, deprived of church attendance and all other social functions. Schools have been shuttered. We’ve even been denied comforting sick loved ones on their deathbeds.

With millions of small businesses wiped out and tens of millions thrown out of work – as many as 25 million at one point – while elites continued their lives of privilege unruffled, the most powerful and prosperous nation in the history of the world has felt like a third world country.

Heartland America remembers scenes of lone surfers and joggers, moms taking their kids to playgrounds, Christians sitting in their cars in church parking lots, and peaceful pro-life abortion protesters being ticketed or arrested and hauled off by police – despite practicing common sense social distancing.

We can’t forget how cities encouraged citizens to snitch on their neighbors suspected of skirting lockdown orders. And with police departments cracking down on worshipers, retailers, and restaurateurs simply trying to survive, the U.S. has begun to feel more like communist East Germany under the Stasi’s reign of terror rather than the land of the free and the home of the brave.

We have watched in stunned disbelief as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brazenly ripped apart President Donald Trump’s speech as he wrapped up his 2020 State of the Union Address.

We’ve endured the constant hypocrisy of our elected officials’ “Do as I say and not as I do” attitude as they wag their fingers at us. Americans are sick of being scandalized by leaders such as California Governor Gavin Newsom or White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx enacting strict measures and then disregarding their own rules.

We’ve watched in horror as governors and big city mayors condoned and excused destructive violence against private property and then treated those who tried to protect themselves as criminals.

Normal people living peaceful lives, who don’t have a racist bone in their bodies, suddenly have been deemed racists, with everything they do and say judged to be the product of systemic racism.

Catholics suffered having their faith demeaned during Supreme Court nominee confirmation hearings by senators who suggested that Catholicism disqualified the nominees.

The nation watched President Donald Trump targeted by congressional investigations, the FBI and CIA, and hostile media for his entire presidency, while the demonstrably criminal Hillary Clinton skated by, her traitorous actions swept under the rug.

We’ve watched the most pro-life president in the history of the United States, whose list of economic and diplomatic accomplishments is unmatched, be attacked endlessly.

And now many have legitimate concerns that the presidential election has been stolen, and they further believe that those in authority, whether Republicans or Democrats, have done nothing about it.

The political duopoly that runs Washington, together with a kowtowing media industry, have boxed in the average American, constantly reaffirming their judgment against those they deem to be “Deplorables.”

The people who came to Washington today are tired of being given the brushoff; they are Americans, and they did what good Americans do when their leaders prove themselves unfit for the jobs: They took matters into their own hands.

Instead of being polite and allowing themselves to be steamrolled, they did something stunning that got the attention of the nation and the world.

“We’ve been betrayed by Congress, we’ve been betrayed by the judiciary, we’ve been betrayed by our local governments,” one man who entered the U.S. Capitol today told LifeSiteNews.

“You come to the end of your rope. What else am I supposed to do?” he asked. “This was a chance to be a voice for the legitimacy of votes. Finally, there was a chance, and we took that chance.”

Good for him. Good for them. And good for us.

“Smug DC elite disrespected 63 mil voters, dismissing them as deplorables & smelly Wal-Mart trash, and subverted their will for 4 years. When 74 mil doubled down on Trump, they wrote them off as chumps & racists,” tweeted Paul Sperry, now senior reporter for RealClearInvestigations.com and a longtime Hoover Institution media fellow.

“And now they wonder why they’d be angry enough to storm the Bastille?” he asked.

The photo at the top of this story tells an important story, revealing how Washington elites view regular Americans.

****

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

