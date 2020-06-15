Remembering when ex-LGBTs urged Supreme Court not to indulge transgenderism

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Last fall, a truly extraordinary event took place in the magnificent rotunda of the United States Capitol, which now stands in stark contrast to — if not judgment of — today’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling reinterpreting Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

In November, former gay, lesbian, and transgender men and women had come to the nation’s capitol to urge members of Congress to oppose the so-called “Equality Act” and the “Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act” that would prevent others from seeking help to escape homosexual and transgender lives.

Some members of the group had previously submitted an amicus brief hoping to dissuade the court from ruling as they did today, essentially requiring employers to affirm gender confusion. The people who had formerly identified as LGBT told the court that “indulging the transgender concept will harm those whom it is intended to benefit.”

After today’s Supreme Court decision, their earnest entreaty to the justices, their wisdom drawn from experience, and their earnest prayers are more important than ever.

“We repent on behalf of our country for the sins of arrogance, for the sins of sexual deviancy, for the sins that have led us to the place where we are today,” one man earnestly prayed as he stood beneath the Capitol dome.

“We repent for the sin of homosexuality. We repent for our part in it,” prayed another former homosexual. “We ask that you would forgive our nation for this. We ask you to hold back any judgment, and that you would hear our prayers and have mercy on us.”

Others joined in offering their heartfelt repentance and intercession.

DROP Disney+: New teen film 'Out' features openly homosexual main character! Sign the petition here.

“Push back the darkness,” prayed a woman who once lived as a lesbian.

“You created us male and female. You created us in Your Image. You have created man to find a wife and that is a good thing,” prayed another young woman. “We pray that the truth be revealed to those who have bought into the lies and deception. We pray that you remove the curtain of deception.”

“I repent for the lies that we have believed as far as who we are,” prayed a woman who had lived as a “man” for many years but is now restored to her true identity. “Lord, we bought into the lie that you didn’t create us good enough. That we should have been something else.”

“I ask you to continue to drop the scales from the eyes of those who live in the deception of who they are, and let them see how they are created in your image, and that you do not make mistakes,” she continued. “I ask you to call them out of that lifestyle, call them out of that deception.”

They pleaded for those who are bound by deception, held captive by the enemy, to be set free. “Lord, we understand that those who hold other positions are not our enemy. We all have but one enemy.”

And they prayed for a great awakening across our land.

Their prayer turned to beautiful worship, with their voices echoing throughout the Capitol building:

I’ll raise a Hallelujah, as Heaven comes to fight for me.

I’ll raise a Hallelujah, because fear has lost its hold on me.

And I’m going to sing in the middle of the storm,

Louder and louder, they’re gonna hear my praises roar.

Up from the ashes, hope will arise,

Death is defeated, the King is alive.

Death is defeated, the King is alive.

They sang to Jesus:

You have no rival, you have no equal

Now and forever, Our God reigns.

Yours is the Kingdom, Your’s is the glory,

Yours is the Name above all names.

What a powerful name it is,

What a powerful name it is:

The Name of Jesus Christ my King.

And they declared on behalf of the nation:

What can wash away my sins?

Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.

What can make me whole again?

Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.

And how precious is that Blood,

That makes me white as snow?

No other fount we know

Nothing but the Blood of Jesus.

Death is defeated, the King is alive.

The hour-long spontaneous prayer erupted at the end of a tour of the historic building led by U.S. House members Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), pro-life champions and defenders of religious liberty.