Republican Party has betrayed Christian Americans. What happens next?

June 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The terrible decision handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court this week to include gender and sexual orientation as protected legal classes has rightly caused religious and social conservatives to wonder just what the future holds for them.

Missouri’s populist Senator Josh Hawley (who I desperately hope runs for president in 2024) said on the floor of the Senate this week that the court’s decision marks the official end of the so-called “conservative legal movement.”

“The bargain is that you go along with the party establishment, you support their policies and priorities … and, in return, the establishment will put some judges on the bench who supposedly will protect your constitutional rights to freedom of worship, to freedom of exercise,” he said.

That bargain, he continued, has turned out to be a pretty rotten deal for religious Americans. Its time has come to an end.

Hawley is of course right in saying that.

Republican appointees to the Supreme Court have failed to deliver on a number of areas where Christian Americans — who have reliably voted them into office for decades — expected them to. Not overturning Roe v. Wade is the most glaring instance of that.

The Republican establishment has likewise routinely turned a blind eye to its religious supporters, paying lip service to their concerns during election season while holding show votes and passing bills that ultimately amount to scraps from the dinner table. Planned Parenthood, for example, is still receiving millions in taxpayer dollars.

While many purportedly God-fearing "culture warriors” appear on Fox News to rile up the base and warn about the damage the “radical” left would do if they ever got control of the White House again, the GOP’s real power brokers who work behind the scenes have either been in support of (or are at least indifferent to) for some time now two issues the radical left considers sacrosanct: LGBT rights and abortion.

In their reactions to the Court’s decision this week, establishment Republicans have shown they are unashamedly in favor of transgenderism. This shouldn’t be all that shocking. Conservative writers have been laying the intellectual groundwork for this shift for a while. In recent years, prominent National Review contributor David French has taken up his pen to defend Drag Queen Story Hours as a “first Amendment-protected right.” He’s also argued that homosexuals should be able to “solemnize their relationships...and...enjoy many of the same bundle of rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples.”

It should be clear to all that the elites in the Republican Party — both the intellectual and big money elites — are embarrassed by religious Americans and that they have very little interest in supporting their policy desires.

America last

It must also be pointed out that the Republican establishment has next to no interest in protecting American workers.

When Donald Trump was seeking the Republican nomination, the top two policies he ran on was building a border wall and bringing jobs back from overseas.

Yet what did we get after he was sworn into office? What was the first thing congressional Republicans pushed through legislatively?

The Paul Ryan-led House of Representatives and the Mitch McConnell-led Senate concocted a U.S. Chamber of Commerce-approved tax bill that was nothing short of a bailout for corporate America.

Marco Rubio did get included in the bill a tax credit for families, but that was mere crumbs in relation to what Wall Street received.

If the GOP had heeded the anti-globalist message sent by the American people who voted Trump into office, they would’ve taken drastic steps (like Hungary has) and created a tax code that incentivizes stable, large families so that the coming demographic collapse of America’s great middle class would be put in check. They also would have allocated billions of dollars for a border wall and passed true immigration reform that protects American workers and their communities.

Instead, Republicans sold their souls to the GDP, business lobbyists, and multinational corporations, relentlessly touting support for bills that put foreign workers and the bottom line of non-American companies ahead of the well being of U.S. laborers. It’s debatable if America will ever see another Republican president thanks to their unwillingnes to put a stop to the massive influx of immigrants into the country in recent decades.

Time for change

If America First, pro-family Christians want to get their policies signed into law, they need to wake up to the fact that the Republican Party as a whole isn’t a reliable vehicle for that to happen.

They need to either form their own political party (something similar to the American Solidarity Party) or mount an insurrection within the GOP to topple the neocons and libertarians.

If they don’t, they’ll remain relegated to junior partner status where politicians trot out the same old talking points come election season but do the bare minimum once in office. Simply put, the status quo isn’t working. Change is desperately needed.