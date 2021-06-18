Researcher: Vatican, US bishops uninterested in my moral alternative to COVID jab

June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Over the past year, as COVID vaccines have been developed and rolled out, and with all of those on the current market being connected in one way or another to abortion, Catholics are very concerned. A pro-life Catholic researcher is now creating an ethical and moral alternative to these stem cell lines, but he’s received no interest or support from U.S. bishops or the Vatican.

In this latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Dr. Alan Moy, the CEO of Cellular Engineering Technologies. He’s also the founder of the non-profit John Paul II Medical Research Institute. Both of these organizations’ mission and goal “is to develop cell lines and therapies that are consistent with the Catholic Church’s teaching,” avoiding the use of embyonic stem cells.

Moy describes how abortion-tainted cell lines, including HEK-293, are used widely in the pharmaceutical industry, creating a “global multi-billion dollar business” that threathens the a Catholic understanding of health care. He explained to me the various ways fetal cells are used, not only in vaccines, but in biologics, that is, protein drugs, gene therapy, and even cosmetics.

Moy states that the HEK-293 cell line is not only “pervasive” in scientific research, but its use is not well publicized, which makes it difficult to determine if it is used in cosmetic and toxicology testing. He mentions that there are not only moral, but also scientific reasons to oppose these cell lines.

After Moy tried to reach out to the Vatican and the USCCB for assistance and support in forming ethical alternatives to these lines, he found “very little interest.” He says the “longstanding problems in the pharmaceutical industry” must be solved by creating “a pro-life biotechnology industry sector” to compete with Big Pharma.

