John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Researcher: Vatican, US bishops uninterested in my moral alternative to COVID jab

Dr. Alan Moy describes how abortion-tainted vaccine cell lines have pervaded the entire medical industry.
Fri Jun 18, 2021 - 2:27 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

June 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Over the past year, as COVID vaccines have been developed and rolled out, and with all of those on the current market being connected in one way or another to abortion, Catholics are very concerned. A pro-life Catholic researcher is now creating an ethical and moral alternative to these stem cell lines, but he’s received no interest or support from U.S. bishops or the Vatican.

In this latest episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I speak with Dr. Alan Moy, the CEO of Cellular Engineering Technologies. He’s also the founder of the non-profit John Paul II Medical Research Institute. Both of these organizations’ mission and goal “is to develop cell lines and therapies that are consistent with the Catholic Church’s teaching,” avoiding the use of embyonic stem cells.

Moy describes how abortion-tainted cell lines, including HEK-293, are used widely in the pharmaceutical industry, creating a “global multi-billion dollar business” that threathens the a Catholic understanding of health care. He explained to me the various ways fetal cells are used, not only in vaccines, but in biologics, that is, protein drugs, gene therapy, and even cosmetics.

Moy states that the HEK-293 cell line is not only “pervasive” in scientific research, but its use is not well publicized, which makes it difficult to determine if it is used in cosmetic and toxicology testing. He mentions that there are not only moral, but also scientific reasons to oppose these cell lines.

After Moy tried to reach out to the Vatican and the USCCB for assistance and support in forming ethical alternatives to these lines, he found “very little interest.” He says the “longstanding problems in the pharmaceutical industry” must be solved by creating “a pro-life biotechnology industry sector” to compete with Big Pharma.

To learn more about the work Dr. Moy is doing with the John Paul II Medical Research Institute, click this link.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  abortion, abortion-tainted products, abortion-tainted vaccines, alan moy, big pharma, covid vaccines, ethical vaccines, john paul ii medical research institute, john-henry westen, john-henry westen show, the john-henry westen show, vaccines

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.