Retired CIA officer: Marxist groups are ‘financing’ and ‘directing’ pro-abortion violence

(LifeSiteNews) — Today on The John-Henry Westen Show, I’m joined by Sam Faddis, an independent journalist and retired CIA operations officer. He’s the senior editor of AND Magazine, commenting on American politics, national security, and foreign policy.
Faddis and I discuss what’s actually going on with leftist violence in the United States. He tells me that explicitly Marxist activist groups are helping fund, direct, and organize the violence, including the nationwide race riots in 2020 and the more recent pro-abortion violence targeting churches and pregnancy centers.
Faddis warns the violence will get worse, as the goal of these groups is to overturn the country’s political and social structures.
“[Their] agenda is to destroy the existing political, economic, and social structure of this country. And if that sounds like science fiction, well, it probably would have sounded that way to me a few years ago, too. But it is in fact true,” he says. “I’m afraid [there’s] going to be some very significant violence connected to Roe v. Wade and the whole abortion controversy. Not that we haven’t already seen violence, as you indicated, but it’s going to get a lot worse.”
“The only thing that’s shocking is that nobody wants to talk about it, that you can cover burning cities [in the summer of 2020] and not mention the fact that an organization called the Revolutionary Communist Party USA is sponsoring it,” Faddis adds. “That seems like a pretty big deal, that there’s a Stalinist organization behind Milwaukee burning, and yet somehow nobody manages to mention it.”
