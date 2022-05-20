Retired literary professor unpacks Russian history, explains current events in light of Fatima prophecy

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I sat down with Dr. David Allen White, professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval Academy, for a fascinating conversation.
With a wealth of literary and historical knowledge at his fingertips, Dr. White explained to me how current events unfolding in Russia are linked to Fatima and other prophecies.
By “prophecies” he refers not just to religious prophecies, but also “literary prophecies,” such as those found in the work of the Dante, 19th century Russian novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky, and more.
Here’s just a taste of what you’ll be getting from Dr. White:
I would just say everything is heating up very clearly, and heating up rapidly. Simultaneously, nobody seems to remember Sodom. We know abortion is a sin that cries to heaven for vengeance. Sodomy is a sin that cries to heaven for vengeance. The price of not paying a living wage … look what’s being done to the currency. Look what’s happening: decent, hardworking people trying to make ends meet, not taking care of the poorest and most helpless in your society…
