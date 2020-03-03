Ripping the mask off porn and the Canadian company that’s fueling the industry

March 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — It might come as a surprise to Canadian readers of LifeSite but one of the biggest promotors of the porn industry is a company not located in the United States but right here in Canada. Jason Evert, a popular Catholic speaker who has continuously warned about the real harm porn has on people, joined me on this week’s John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the dangers of watching it.

MindGeek.com is a Montreal-based IT company established over a decade ago by student programmers from Concordia University — Stephane Manos and Ouissam Youssef.

Georges Buscemi, president of Campagne Quebéc-Vie, looked into the history of MindGeek and discovered that it essentially founded the online porn industry in the mid 2000s.

“They were able to take an industry that was kind of behind the times technologically and they brought it to the next level,” Buscemi told me on this week’s John-Henry Westen Show. “When YouTube really hit the mainstream, they started PornHub.”

Today, PornHub.com is one of the biggest porn sites in the world, generating over $800 million dollars and millions of views each and every day.

Buscemi recently went to the MindGeek headquarters, which is located in a multi-cultural neighborhood in Montreal. What he found was a company trying to hide its real self under the mask of professionalism.

“They want to portray themselves as a run of the mill bland startup tech company and that they're just a bunch of geeks and that they like programing…they want to keep it that way because they don't want anyone to be embarrassed or uncomfortable with the situation.”

Buscemi told me that MindGeek is located in a nondescript building. It’s website is also super chic. In many ways, it’s a perfect symbol of the porn industry — trying to look attractive on the outside but hiding something ugly and evil on the inside.

The real crime of MindGeek, other than rotting the minds and souls of millions, is that they are complicit in broadcasting sex trafficking and rape victims across the internet. They don’t police themselves and don’t follow the laws, Buscemi said. Moreover, politicians aren’t cracking down on them.

Jason Evert told me about the psychological damage being done to people who consume porn.

“The parts of the brain that are impacted from pornography use are the same as when taking a heroin or cocaine. And so it's not simply a spiritual battle or a, you know, emotional battle or whatever — temptation, lust. It's a physiological thing that we're tapping into here,” he told me on this week’s episode.

Jason is absolutely right. When I think of MindGeek, I’m reminded of when Our Lady of Fatima said more souls go to hell because of sins of the flesh than any other sins. People not just in the United States but also and especially Canada must stand up and call on the authorities to shut down these rotten businesses once and for all.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].