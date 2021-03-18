John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Ripping the mask off the Democratic Party’s ‘woke Christianity’

Dr. Frank Turek says the left is misleading voters about what they truly stand for.
Thu Mar 18, 2021 - 3:11 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

Mach 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Pete Buttigieg tried to win over Christian voters when he ran for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020. His campaign made explicit references to the Bible on numerous occasions, even though the policies he ran on were radically opposed to Christian moral teaching.

In many ways, Buttigieg’s campaign paved the way for the new approach the Democratic Party is taking with Christian Americans. I wanted to learn more about how exactly they are doing this, so I invited Christian apologist Frank Turek on my podcast today. He often talks publicly about atheism but he’s also an expert on politics.

“When Amy Coney Barrett was up for a Supreme Court position,” he told me, “Senator Diane Feinstein said, ‘the dogma lives loudly in you.’ It was a very negative way of addressing her. However, when Joe Biden becomes president, the left treat him as a devout Catholic, even though he does not agree, at least when it comes to policy, with the Catholic Church.”

Turek says that Democrats know they need Christian voters in the 2022 mid-terms, so they’re running on a platform he calls “Woke Christianity,” which is, in reality, a false Christianity.

“They want to make sure that they get the Christian vote as much as they can, because if they really revealed the truth about what they believe as they spoke and as they governed, many Christians would not vote for them because they are pro-abortion, they're anti-family, they're pro-borderless.”

Turek told me that conservatives have been far too lenient when it comes to politics and that they need to be more bold in living out and preaching the Gospel.

“Conservatives tolerate the most intolerable things … Christians are not commanded to be tolerant. Christians are commanded to be loving. You see, tolerance is too weak. Tolerance says hold your nose and put up with them. But love says reach out and help them. And if you truly want to love somebody, sometimes you can't tolerate what they're going to do. Love does not require tolerance or approval. Love requires that you … tell them the truth, even if they don't like you for it.”

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and ACast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the ACast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required
 

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

 

  2022 mid-terms, democrat party, democratic party, frank turek, the john-henry westen show, woke christianity

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.