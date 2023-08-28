Rock legend Alice Cooper slams ‘absurd’ transgender ‘fad’ targeting young children

'I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea,' said Cooper, who promptly lost a cosmetics deal for his comments. He also criticized allowing men in women's bathrooms, warning, 'Somebody’s going to get raped.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Alice Cooper, the heavy metal star and “Godfather of Shock Rock,” has finally discovered something that can get him cancelled: disagreeing with the transgender movement. In an interview with Stereogum, Cooper noted that in his view, the trans movement is going too far when it comes to kids. Much of what is going on now, he mused, will likely prove to be a “fad.”

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a 6-year-old kid who has no idea,” Cooper said. “He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,’” he said. “I mean, if you identify as a tree … I’m going, ‘Come on! What are we in, a Kurt Vonnegut novel?’ It’s so absurd, that it’s gone now to the point of absurdity.”

Cooper also expressed disagreement with giving males who identify as transgender access to female bathrooms. “A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there,” Cooper told Stereogum. “He’s just taking advantage of that situation … Somebody’s going to get raped.”

The media response was immediate. Cooper’s comments were labeled “anti-trans” and a makeup company Cooper had previously worked with, Vampyre Cosmetics, promptly released a statement on August 25: “In light of recent statements by Alice Cooper we will no​​​​​​​​​ longer be doing a makeup collaboration. We stand with all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and believe everyone should have access to healthcare. All pre-order sales will be refunded.”

After a career spent wearing ghoulish makeup, staging faux torture and his own execution, and utilizing any tool to shock and horrify his audience, Cooper must have chuckled: it is opposing men in women’s bathrooms and sex changes for kids that finally earned him the ire of the elites.

He’s not the only music star to get targeted for comments on the transgender agenda recently, either. Rocker Carlos Santana, who is now 76 years old, made a few comments on his 1001 Rainbows Tour at the Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said in a video posted to YouTube. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

LGBT activists swiftly took to social media to condemn Santana – who promptly caved. He posted an apology to Facebook:

I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended. Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.

Santana has been rewarded for his struggle session, with his apology being described as an admirable example of growth – roughly translated, this means that Santana was willing, under threat of cancellation, to grovel. Heavy metal and rock n’ roll – which made up the soundtrack of the Sexual Revolution – isn’t what it used to be. Pushing boundaries was always part of the game, but sex changes for kids? That goes too far for some – even the Godfather of Shock Rock.

