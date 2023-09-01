Rome is at the heart of the battle against the Great Reset

The globalist attacks on our freedoms will be discussed at the Rome Life Forum, as will the ideological war being waged against life and the family.

(LifeSiteNews) – Rome, Sweet Home. That is not just the title of Dr. Scott Hahn’s book about his journey from Protestantism to the Catholic faith. It also rings true to a Catholic revert like me, who found his spiritual home in the Catholic Church.

The “Eternal City” represents the triumph of Christianity over the mighty, pagan Roman Empire, won by the blood of the martyrs that converted the hearts of many. The beauty of Rome is second to none, and the connection to ancient and Christian history that you feel when gazing upon its monuments is electrifying.

Feeling once again this connection to our Catholic heritage is one of the reasons why I’m looking forward to returning to the Eternal City for the upcoming Rome Life Forum. Another reason is the opportunity to speak to some of the most outstanding Catholic leaders of our time and discuss with them the issues that are plaguing the world and the Church.

The Catholic Church is under attack from enemies from within, a siege waged by the heretical German Synodal Way and the attempt to spread the same heterodoxy to the Universal Church through the Synod on Synodality. The Rome Life Forum will be held from October 31 to November 1, right after the Synod’s session in the Vatican. We will be at the heart of the Catholic Church during one of its most troubling times, discussing ways to unite those faithful to Christ to fight the evil in the Church and the world.

We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in history as globalists at the U.N., the WEF, the EU, and other international organizations push forward with their Great Reset agenda, a nefarious plan to subjugate humanity. With the implementation of Digital IDs, Digital Currencies, vaccine passports, and carbon footprint trackers, globalists are in the process of setting up a Chinese-style social credit system while using made-up or exaggerated crises like COVID or climate change as an excuse to take away people’s liberty. At the same time, most mainstream journalists act as the henchmen of these globalist tyrants instead of fulfilling their duty of reporting the truth, highlighting the need for outlets like LifeSiteNews.

A third reason why I’m excited about the Rome Life Forum is the chance to meet many of LifeSite’s readers and supporters. I had the opportunity to talk to many of my colleagues and LifeSite viewers and supporters during July’s Canadian gala and subsequent staff meeting. The sense of community you get from being with like-minded people who share your faith is invaluable, and it motivates me to work even harder towards our shared goals. Chatting with readers, listening to their feedback, and hearing their perspectives were immensely helpful and edifying. I’m sure this year’s Rome Life Forum will inspire me and the other participants in the same way.

The goal of the Rome Life Forum is to “work together to formulate a plan to end corruption in the Church, which will ultimately end corruption in the world.” If you also want to join the fight for the Church and our world, you can order tickets for the conference at RomeLifeForum.com

Follow Andreas Andreas Wailzer is an Austrian journalist based in Vienna writing for LifeSiteNews. He studied business and economics in Vienna and Vancouver, Canada. In 2022, he left his job in the corporate world to work full-time in the field of Catholic journalism and advocacy, first at the St. Boniface Institute in Vienna and now at LifeSiteNews. Andreas loves to write about politics, economics, and everything related to the Catholic faith. His work has been published in English and German in multiple media outlets, including Die Tagespost, Wochenblick, Corrigenda, and LifeSiteNews. You can follow Andreas on Twitter.

