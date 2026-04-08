Royal Canadian Navy raises transgender flag for ‘Trans Day of Visibility’

'When this first started happening, I was shocked. Now I’m simply resigned to it,' a member of the Canadian Royal Navy in Halifax told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — On March 31, the Royal Canadian Navy hoisted the transgender flag for the solemn observance of the sacred liturgical holiday of “Transgender Day of Visibility” at the Canadian Forces Base in Halifax. The morning colors ceremony was accompanied by a Facebook post that seemed to anticipate online mockery, warning that “online hate” would be reported for “prosecution.”

“When this first started happening, I was shocked,” a member of the Canadian Royal Navy in Halifax told LifeSiteNews. “Now I’m simply resigned to it. This is far from the only flag that has been flown. It seems like this is a near-weekly occurrence. There’s ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’ ‘Transgender Day of Remembrance,’ ‘International Day Against Transphobia,’ and of course the annual summer of gay.”

The trans flag, announced the Canadian Forces Base Halifax on their official page, “was raised during morning colours at CFB Halifax headquarters…The Transgender flag was also raised at Shearwater Main Gate and aboard alongside ships at His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard.” (Presumably “transgender” was capitalized just to be safe.)

“Everyone deserves to live an authentic life, free from discrimination and harassment, whatever their gender identity or expression.” CFB Halifax continued gravely. “Recognizing the courage of transgender people and offering our support—today and every day—can help create a welcoming and respectful environment for all.”

This, as I’m sure you all know, is what navies are for.

READ: Catholic sisters who care for the dying sue New York over radical transgender mandate

In French, CFB Halifax offered a grim warning. “Hateful conduct online will not be tolerated,” the post reads. “It is incompatible with the values and ethics of the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and may result in administrative or disciplinary measures and/or criminal prosecution.”

“In accordance with our social media terms of use, our team reserves the right to delete and report comments that: express hateful, sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic or defamatory messages; spread false information; are aggressive or violent; or are contrary to the principles of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

I wonder what the Royal Canadian Navy considers to be “transphobic.” Would this include asserting that there are only two biological sexes? Or objecting to sex changes for minors? Or, more fundamentally, rejecting the fundamental premises of transgender ideology? Do Canadian sailors and naval officers have to pledge loyalty to the trans flag alongside the Canadian flag? Can Christians still serve in good conscience?

After all, as the Western Standard reported, both the DND Defence Team “2SLGBTQI+ Champion’s CWO Senior Advisor” Ian St-Laurent and “Defence Team 2SLGBTQI+ Champion” Lara Rook—positions that apparently actually exist in the Royal Canadian Navy—said in a statement: “(A)llyship is one of the most meaningful ways we show this shared commitment. Small everyday actions, including using correct names and pronouns, respecting lived experiences, and approaching differences with openness, all contribute to a culture where everyone can thrive.”

In other words: If you want a “culture where everyone can thrive,” you must check your religious convictions, biological beliefs, and common sense at the door. Also, be sure not to miss the morning colors, when the trans flag will be hoisted to signal colonization by a movement that almost nobody had heard of fifteen years ago, but that it is now mandatory to “ally” with if you are in the Canadian military. “The Canadian armed forces are the last institution in the world to realize people have moved on,” the Navy member told LifeSiteNews. “But every little bit serves to demoralize those of us who chose to serve a different country than what we’ve become. Meanwhile, the east coast fleet is reduced to three sailing frigates and is decommissioning our last coastal defense ships. Perhaps the flag is fitting—a flag flown by a neutered navy.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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