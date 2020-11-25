Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have different, but complementary, goals

TORONTO, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — When President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was asked about Sidney Powell by Fox News host Lou Dobbs, he explained that “we’re pursuing two different theories.”

What two legal theories is he talking about?

The Trump legal team, Giuliani said, is focused on “misconduct of the election” by state officials in places like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and elsewhere, where they allowed demonstrable physical fraud to occur in big cities like Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee.

They are filing civil suits that argue Trump’s voters were deprived of their constitutional rights in these states. As fellow Trump attorney Jenna Ellis noted in an appearance on Newsmax TV on Monday, the campaign’s strategy is to reach the Supreme Court as fast as possible. “We do have a very narrow window here before December 14,” Ellis pointed out, “which is when the Electoral College votes, to make sure that we can get the strategy through.”

Yesterday afternoon, Giuliani asked Third Circuit Court of Appeals to issue an emergency order blocking Pennsylvania from certifying its election result. A ruling by the Third Circuit would allow an appeal to the Supreme Court, which would provide the opportunity the Trump team is looking for to bring the election case before the Supreme Court. The goal is to convince the justices to throw out enough fraudulent ballots to confirm that, when only legal ballots are counted, Trump was easily re-elected for a second term.

Sidney Powell has begun to lay out her case that computerized voting systems have been used to commit massive voter fraud in this election. Today she will file a lawsuit in Georgia alleging that the electronic voting machines were used to perpetrate widespread election fraud, and also alleging “foreign intrusion” in the U.S. election. This is the “Biblical” lawsuit she has been talking about.

But Powell has made clear that her case against Dominion Voting Systems stretches beyond key swing states to the entire country and even beyond our borders. Dominion Voting Systems is used in 28 states and its software in a number of others. And the criminal conspiracy to flip the 2020 election, she suggests, involved transnational actors and money from places like Venezuela, Cuba, and possibly China. Given the scope of the case that Powell is making, it will obviously take time to assemble all the evidence.

Jenna Ellis believes that Powell has uncovered some real problems with Dominion Voting Systems and software, but that the Trump team simply doesn’t have time to help her develop her case. Instead, it is focused on narrower constitutional issues.

So you see that Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell are not working at cross purposes, but rather for a common purpose. They are just on two different tracks.

Mayor Giuliani is intent upon showing that, if the fraudulent ballots cast in a few major cities are tossed out, that Trump handily wins re-election. The upside of this approach, using civil lawsuits, is that Trump gets four more years.

The downside of this approach, however, is that none of those who tried to throw the election to Biden go to jail. This leaves them free to try and steal the next election a few years hence.

Sidney Powell is determined to ensure that this doesn’t happen. She understands that those who attempted this election heist—and have probably carried out quite a few successful ones in the past, must never be allowed near a computer voting machine or ballot box ever again.

As Powell uncovers criminal wrongdoing in the days and weeks ahead, state or federal prosecutors will have to step up as well. I would not be surprised if, early in the coming year, a special prosecutor is appointed to look into the case she is building in order to bring criminal charges against those responsible. There will be many.

So as Giuliani works to ensure Trump a second term, Powell works to ensure that those who tried to cheat him out of that go to jail.

President Trump obviously supports both. Just yesterday morning he retweeted this from attorney Lin Wood:

“I have worked closely with Sidney Powell & others over recent weeks. The lawsuit Sidney will be filing tomorrow in GA speaks TRUTH. Enemies of America will deny its allegations. Do NOT believe them. Believe Sidney & me. We love America & freedom. Our enemies do not.”

I have worked closely with @SidneyPowell1 & others over recent weeks.



The lawsuit Sidney will be filing tomorrow in GA speaks TRUTH.



Enemies of America will deny its allegations. Do NOT believe them.



Believe Sidney & me. We love America & freedom. Our enemies do not. pic.twitter.com/JyLkqCMd3W — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 24, 2020

As we all know by now, retweets from Trump are an endorsement.

So keep the faith, Patriots, and fight on. For once we have a leader who won't desert us. Or the Constitution.

-

Steven W. Mosher is the President of the Population Research Institute and the author of Bully of Asia: Why China’s Dream is the New Threat to World Order.