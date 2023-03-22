RuPaul just proved why Republican states need to protect children from drag queens

RuPaul said the quiet part out loud: ‘Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.’

(LifeSiteNews) — RuPaul Andre Charles, drag queen and host of the show RuPaul’s Drag Race, has decided to say the quiet part out loud. Earlier this month, he decided to make a public statement on the political culture war over drag shows, including a restrictive Tennessee law that came in response to explicit drag shows being marketed to kids.

In a video released to Instagram, RuPaul stood in front of an American flag. “They think our love, our light, our laughter and our joy are signs of weakness,” he stated. “They’re wrong, because that is our strength. Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.”

And that is precisely it. Parents and educators and sane citizens who disapprove of sexualized entertainment to kids don’t want the “Marines of the queer movement” reading to their children at libraries. They don’t want the “Marines of the queer movement” being featured at county fairs or at high school student events. And they don’t want the “Marines of the queer movement” being brought into schools to shape their children’s views on sex and sexuality.

Opposition to the new trend of drag shows for children has nothing to do with opposition to love or light or laughter or joy. It has everything to do with the fact that these shows aren’t about that — they are the vanguard of the queer movement. Many of us have gotten a pretty good look at the queer movement, and we don’t want it anywhere near our kids.

RuPaul, of course, was calling his 4.4 million followers to action. “Register to vote so we can get the stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government,” he said. “They were voted into office to focus on jobs, healthcare, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school. But we know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective.”

What RuPaul does not seem to understand—or is intentionally ignoring—is that gender ideology does harm children. The queer movement is promoting practices that have tens of thousands of children taking puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and going under the knife for “sex change” surgeries. Two detransitioners are already suing — one who got a double mastectomy at 15, the other at 13. Desperate parents are helpless to save their children, because most of the institutions have been captured by the queer movement.

Ideas have consequences. The consequences of the queer movement’s ideology have been legions of physically and psychologically damages children. Millions of Americans oppose drag shows for minors because, as RuPaul has openly admitted, the performers at these shows see themselves as the “Marines of the queer movement.” Millions of Americans are disinclined to hand over their children to soldiers on the other side of the culture war. And millions of Americans see RuPaul’s version of “light” as darkness.

RuPaul has done us all a favor. He’s moved passed the refrain we see constantly in the media and by progressive politicians that Drag Queen Story Hour and drag events for children and at school are just “harmless fun” and that parents who oppose them are paranoid puritans who see a predator behind every tree. Instead, he’s come out and said the quiet part clearly: “Drag queens are the Marines of the queer movement.”

Exactly.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

