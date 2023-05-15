Same-sex attracted conservatives must destroy the transgender Leviathan they helped create

It is impossible to save western civilization while simultaneously contributing to its downfall. Only love and truth can pry loose the ice-cold, pernicious death grip of the Sexual Revolution and begin to heal its victims — as well as those who have been its perpetrators — of all its insidious consequences.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Here’s an uncomfortable truth that the now considerable number of gay conservatives must face and accept: They are complicit in the unleashing of the transgenderism Leviathan on the youth of the world and must do their part to destroy the monster they’ve helped create.

The hormones, the surgeries, the “social transitioning” of kids in public schools behind their parents’ back, the pornographically indecent drag shows, the degradation of innocence – none of it would be happening to the degree it now is were it not for the U.S. Supreme Court’s indefensible Obergefell decision establishing same-sex marriage across the land in 2015 and the normalization of homosexuality that preceded that pivotal ruling.

They’ve played a major role in the homicidal assault on complementarity and the dissolution of the nuclear family. One-in-four high school students now identify as anything but heterosexual. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), while 87.3% of high school males recognize themselves as heterosexual, just 61.6% of high school girls do.

They did it. Their “coming out” did it. Their amassing of political power and sympathy via a more-than-happy-to-collude media did it.

And now society is unraveling, out of control, and it’s going to take decades to restore what has been lost. They must accept their share of the blame, which is considerable.

Most of the gay conservatives I know recognize the utter absurdity of the transgenderism movement and are horrified by the harm it is inflicting on young people.

One brilliant young gay conservative accurately explained the CDC’s survey results:

Because they’ve all been ideologically scammed into thinking they’re non-binary. The vast majority of these people aren’t homosexual either. This is not an indication of acceptance but something deeper and darker.

He earlier warned that “the long-term goal is to dismantle the family unit. That’s how they win their control game. Pay attention.”

Another recently noted, “The arguments for gay marriage were based on lies and hyperbole. The only reason LGBT activists demanded the word ‘marriage’ was to own Christians.”

He continued in a second remarkable truth-telling tweet:

What’s essential for a healthy society is a man and a woman committed to raising children in a stable household. The function of marriage is to harness men’s sex drives and reinforce their obligation to their children. Marriage has been under attack and eroded since the mid-20th century. Don’t believe me? Look at the astronomical unwed birth rate among black Americans and the resulting social pathologies. That affects us all. Gays and lesbians are non-essential. We are a minority. We do, however, depend on a stable society for our liberty and pursuit of happiness. Hijacking marriage to “validate our love” and play house was a bad move that hurts the society we depend on.

However, many if not most gay conservatives have not allowed their proven, otherwise fully capable powers of intellectual curiosity and intellectual honesty to lead them to accurate conclusions about their personal lives.

If the transgender Leviathan now devouring our nation’s kids is going to be beaten back and dispatched to the graveyard of history where it belongs, if there is to be any hope of a reawakening of conservatism in our nation, it is in large part going to have to be led by those who experience same-sex attraction calling for Obergefell to be overturned.

They must pave the way to restore marriage and family, to reestablish timeless principles and immutable definitions, and to reopen the public square for the proclamation of truth.

They need to be intellectually curious and intellectually honest enough to judge their own lives and consider what role they have played or may be continuing to play in the liberal world order as it morphs into Woke Neo-Marxism.

Personal autonomy is a good thing, an important component of human dignity and happiness, but clinging to personal autonomy to justify continued behaviors and policies that ultimately erode society by unraveling the fabric of marriage and family life – and which have led to the undefining of man and woman, husband and wife, boy and girl, son and daughter – is to collaborate with objective evil.

This is a message many of them do not want to hear. But it is a message they need to hear. Hopefully, it’s one each of them can begin to consider, then embrace. The future of the country and the western world depends on it.

And it’s not just me drawing this connection. The San Francisco Chronicle had this to say in December after Joe Biden signed the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” into law:

For many transgender leaders, federal recognition of marriage equality was a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ community’s collective strength and take stock of how the visibility of same-sex couples helped drive a sea change in public opinion about gay marriage over the last 25 years. They said the victory could be a bridge to broader equality for trans, nonbinary and gender queer people.

Face it: Those in same-sex “marriages” are a big part of the problem and a hindrance to the restoration of our culture.

It is impossible to save western civilization while contributing to its downfall

Earlier this year, Spencer Klavan published a remarkable book: “How to Save the West: Ancient Wisdom for 5 Modern Crisis.”

Klavan is a much-admired conservative author and thinker. Despite his book being about saving the west with ancient wisdom, he begins by outright rejecting the timeless truth about the immutable definition of marriage, an institution that has done more good for civilization than any other.

The book is dedicated to his “husband,” Joshua Herr. Both work for The Daily Wire.

Klavan is brilliant. He has a formidable mind. What he fails to acknowledge is that by virtue of entering into a homosexual “marriage,” he is himself playing a not-insignificant role in the downfall of the west.

In a discussion with Dinesh D’Souza, Klavan said that the crisis of reality our culture now faces boils down to a single question: “Is there anything absolutely true, no matter who says otherwise? Is it just my truth [versus] your truth, or is there absolute truth?”

“There is such a thing as truth. We can know it,” he concluded.

If Klavan were serious about saving the west, he would renounce his “marriage” and publicly proclaim the sublime, immutable truth of complementarity: that marriage is conjugal and can never in reality be genderless.

This is not a condemnation of Klavan and Herr. It is, however, me sounding an alarm as to the dangerous political power that LGBT forces have amassed. Same-sex “marriage” is not based in conservatism as some have claimed, and it is not at all guiltless when it comes to the rise of transgenderism, which is mutilating our children’s bodies, minds, and souls.

Klavan is not alone in this stunning lack of self-awareness. The insinuation of Peter Thiel & Matt Danzesian, Dave Rubin & David Janet, and others into the constellation of conservative stars is clouding once clear skies.

Walk away

There are perhaps as many or more who have walked away from homosexuality and transgenderism than there are those who pledge allegiance to the rainbow flag.

In 2019, an extraordinary event took place late one night in the magnificent rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Former gay, lesbian, and transgender men and women repented and interceded on behalf the nation for the sins of homosexuality and transgenderism.

Edward Byrd: “Nothing but the blood of Jesus”

I was privileged to be present, and although I was there as a journalist, I counted myself as a participant. Among those present were two survivors of the 2017 Pulse Nightclub massacre. The spontaneous moment of repentance and worship was the perfect response to 2 Chronicles 7:14:

If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.

If those who count themselves as gay conservatives fail to repent and change their ways, the country may not experience the healing it so desperately needs.

Same-sex marriage: ‘A really bad social experiment producing rotten fruit’

Last month, Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts expressed an imperative that most conservatives are too scared to say in public:

We would like to see a court case go up to the Supreme Court and completely tear out, root and branch, Obergefell, Which means that — well, it could mean that marriage goes back to the states, but Heritage’s position, to be really plain, is that marriage is between one man and one woman, full stop.

Asked if that would extend to annulling same-sex unions that have been formed since Obergefell, he answered, “I hope so. That would be good for civil society. And almost — not every single but almost every single study that I have read, we’ve pored over here, about the effects of same-sex ‘marriage’ on children being raised in those families is negative.”

“And I know what I’m saying: There’s nothing against the human persons who are in those partnerships, certainly nothing against their children,” he added. “It’s just that this is a really bad social experiment that we’re only beginning to see the rotten fruit of.”

Love and truth must prevail

Only love and truth can pry loose the ice-cold, pernicious death grip of the Sexual Revolution and begin to heal its victims — as well as those of us who have been its perpetrators — of all its insidious consequences.

Doug Mainwaring is a journalist for LifeSiteNews, an author, and a marriage, family and children's rights activist. He has testified before the United States Congress and state legislative bodies, originated and co-authored amicus briefs for the United States Supreme Court, and has been a guest on numerous TV and radio programs. Doug and his family live in the Washington, DC suburbs.

