Satan has a three-point plan for us all: here’s what it is

Satan has a three-point plan to destroy life, dignity, and innocence. Join John-Henry on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show as he pulls back the curtain on this plan, and shows how YOU can fight back against it today.

(LifeSiteNews) — Despite the evils which dominate the modern world, the continued celebration of Christmas in our societies – even in the crass ways we’re now used to seeing – shows that the modern world hasn’t completely forgotten the One who was born two thousand years ago.

In my opinion, Christmas retains its power to move and inspire because it reflects a universal human experience: the birth of a child changes everything.

When a child is born, a new ray of light breaks through the darkness of our superficial, distracted, and materialistic world.

A newborn child calls us back to deeper truths, and higher purposes.

And an innocent little baby brings us face to face with a truth found at the very start of the Bible – that God made us in his image.

Even accounting for original sin, this divine image shines brightly in an innocent little baby.

And it’s the clarity of this divine image causes Satan to hate children with a particular ferocity.

Today Satan ferociously attacks children with a hellish three-point plan:

Abortion, which kills children in the womb

Transgender ideology, which mutilates children after birth

Corruption through depraved “education,” murdering AND mutilating the souls of children and adolescents.

To oppose these evils, LifeSiteNews is working to

Expose the schemes that corrupt children, wherever we find them

Provide true education founded in Christian principles

Inspire young people with a healthy model for life

Share the fullness of the Gospel without compromise.

The protection of children has always been the heart of LifeSiteNews’ mission, and always will be.

LifeSiteNews was born out of the fight to protect children from abortion. As you can see, this battle rages as fiercely as ever.

That’s why we have entered the battlefield against these other threats to our children.

But the scale of the evil we face – like Satan’s three-point plan of the murder of unborn babies, followed by the transgenderization and castration of children who are born, followed by the corruption of those who aren’t castrated – can seem overwhelming.

The odds are certainly against us. That’s why I need to call on your help today to support our URGENT CAMPAIGN with a financial gift.

Please donate TODAY to DEFEAT those who want our children dead, mutilated, and in hell.

Head over to give.lifesitenews.com TODAY to donate to this Christmas campaign.

If you’re a U.S. resident you can text LIFESITE to 50155 and give whatever you can today.

A donation to LifeSiteNews contributes directly to achieving this, and means that together, we can build an unstoppable global movement for freedom.

Thank you, and God bless you.

Make Your Gift Today

John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

