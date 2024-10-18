Satanic Temple opens Virginia center for ‘religious abortion’ rituals

The website for the Satanic Temple’s online abortion center, named the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic, claims the procedure is a ‘religious ritual’ while founder Lucien Greaves has called abortion a ‘sacrament.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Satanic Temple of America has been campaigning hard for abortion for years. The tax-exempt religious organization, based in Salem, Massachusetts, claims not to believe in a literal Satan – and they certainly do not believe in God. But they do describe abortion as a religious “ritual” and a “sacramental act that confirms the rights of bodily autonomy.” The Satanists worship themselves.

Satan, who very much exists, no doubt approves. In fact, the Satanic Temple has been seeking to weaponize religious liberty laws to have abortion declared a “sacrament.” Lucien Greaves, the creepy founder of the Temple, has raffled a “free abortion.” In 2021, the Satanists had “Abortion Saves Lives” billboards erected in Texas.

READ: Trump calls Kamala Harris’ decision to skip Al Smith Dinner ‘very disrespectful’ to Catholics

The Satanic Temple is now taking matters into its own hands. They have launched the “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” named after the pro-life Supreme Court justice who penned the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which they describe as “an online clinic that provides religious medication abortion care. The clinic provides abortion medication via mail to those in New Mexico who wish to perform The Satanic Temple’s Religious Abortion Ritual.”

The website for the “clinic” includes a cruel cartoon of a woman who is identified as “Samuel Alito’s mom” saying: “If only abortion was legal when I was pregnant.” The site also assures visitors that: “Patients pay a pharmacy for the medication, but medical and religious services are free.” Greaves celebrated on X: “Happy second Satanic Abortion Clinic Opening Day!”

The Satanists have now opened their second clinic, this one in Virginia and billed as “the world’s second Satanic abortion clinic.” According to their recent announcement:

Today marks the opening of TST Health’s second telehealth abortion clinic in Virginia, serving the state and surrounding region. Just like our New Mexico clinic, our services will be free of charge, with patients only needing to cover the cost of medication through a third party at a very low price. Our dedicated staff will again be available 24/7, ensuring that patients receive the care they need, when they need it. At TST Health, we have been fighting back against the efforts to restrict abortion access in the years following the catastrophic Dobbs decision. While many clinics have been forced to shut down, we took a bold step forward by opening the world’s first religious abortion clinic on February 14th, 2023. Since then, we have proudly offered over 100 abortions in New Mexico at no cost to patients aside from the medication. With an average cost of $91 per procedure, we provide the lowest-cost option for pregnancy terminations in the entire state. We’ve also helped cover travel and medication costs for those facing financial hardship, and we’re honored to have made a positive impact on so many lives during what can be a difficult time.

WATCH: Satan’s war against the family is going to speed up, not slow down

The Satanists go to great lengths to assert that abortion is their sacrament. “The Satanic Temple is the leading beacon of light in the battle for abortion access,” their website reads. “With Roe v. Wade overturned, a religious exemption will be the only available challenge to many restrictions to access. TST stands alone because we are the only entity that can assert a religious liberty claim that terminating a pregnancy is a central part of a religious ritual that encourages self-empowerment and affirms bodily autonomy.”

They continue: “This means that the imposition of waiting periods and mandatory counseling is akin to demanding a waiting period and counseling before one can be baptized or receive communion. Clearly, that would be a violation of religious liberty.”

It is no surprise to those of us who work in the pro-life movement that the primary preoccupation of Satanists is abortion. I’ve seen people yell “Hail, Satan!” as they walk into an abortion clinic, and anyone who has stood outside a clinic for any length of time can attest to a dark, oppressive energy that seems to pervade these places of death.

Abortion is, in many ways, a demonic inversion of the Gospel message: Not “My body for you,” but, “I destroy your body for me.” Abortion is the perfect Satanic sacrament: the brutal killing of a child created in God’s image; the hardening of the consciences of all involved.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











