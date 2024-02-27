School boards are silencing parents who object to pornographic materials in their child’s education

Over the past decade, public schools have become the purveyors of state dogma and the curriculums have been rewritten by LGBT activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — In February 2023, a father had his mic cut off at a school board meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, for attempting to read aloud from a sexually explicit book that was available to students.

In August 2023, a father was escorted out of a school board meeting by police in Forth Worth, Texas, after reading aloud from a book contained in the school library. The book was considered “inappropriate to be read during a public meeting” due to its pornographic nature.

In November 2023, horrified school board members in Clark County, Nevada, cut a mother’s mic after she began reading aloud from a book being provided to children in the district’s schools called All Boys Aren’t Blue, which features sexually explicit content. She was told that because it was a public meeting, she had a “responsibility to uphold decent language.” The mother responded: “You don’t have a right to stop me. This is the book you want to give kids.”

In 2022, a Florida father had his mic cut while speaking to a school board meeting merely for stating his intention to read from sexually explicit books that were being given to students. “I’m going to stop you right there, sir,” a board member told him. “Turn off his microphone.” The father was informed that he could not read “pornography” during the meeting because it was publicly broadcasted and thus his reading would violate both state and federal laws.

In 2021, a mother had her mic cut off at a school board meeting at the Lake Travis Independent School District in Austin, Texas, after reading passages from a book contained in the libraries of several district schools.

And the list goes on. As battles over LGBT curriculums rage not only in the United States but in Canada and Europe as well, a perverse irony has emerged: books too pornographic to be read in public meetings or even quoted in full in media reports are, somehow, appropriate for children in schools. Indeed, LGBT activists and progressive politicians consistently insist that it is a far-right conspiracy theory merely to claim that children are being indoctrinated or “groomed” by sexually explicit material – and when gaslit parents desperately try to prove their case by bringing the offending books to school board meetings to read aloud, they are silenced.

Indeed, this makes the media’s coverage of the parental rights movement particularly insidious. Genuine journalism would cover this standoff between woke educators and frustrated, angry parents by examining the materials at the centre of the controversy. Despite that, the press rarely quotes the offending passages and, as the examples cited above illustrate, the offending educators frequently respond by essentially ceding the parents’ point by claiming that the materials are too graphic to be read publicly and, in some cases, even illegal.

Thus, when the parents score badly-needed victories in the war over the education of their children, they are frequently painted as conspiratorial extremists. LGBT activists, for example, are outraged by the recent firing of a Georgia teacher who read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class, which was upheld earlier this month by an Atlanta school board. She insisted that the book was about “inclusivity”; parents and the board wanted such materials to be excluded. In 2022, Georgia legislators banned the teaching of “divisive concepts” and created a parent’s bill of rights. The press portrays this response as a “backlash.”

Parents justifiably expect educators to teach their children the basics – history, reading, writing, and math (whether public schools do this is a subject for another time). But over the past decade, public schools have become the purveyors of state dogma and the curriculums have been rewritten by LGBT activists.

The best evidence of this thus far is the fact that so many school boards so desperately want to silence parents when they read aloud, in public meetings, the very books that are being read to children in the privacy of the classroom.

