School pushes kids to dress as ‘queer hero,’ ‘drag queens’ while keeping parents in the dark

An Oregon middle school announced a different LGBT theme for each day of 'Pride Spirit Week,' but parents found out after students were sent home on Monday.

(LifeSiteNews) — Well, buckle up, everyone — it’s “Pride” month, which means that for the rest of June, LGBT activists are going to be pushing their ideology to children with more than their usual vigor.

In Oregon, for example, a middle school decided to encourage students to cross-dress for so-called “Pride Spirit Week,” with one parent telling Fox News that parents were not told about the events ahead of time. Young students were “encouraged” to dress up as their favorite “queer hero” or cosplay as “drag queens”; the school clearly assumed children had a favorite “queer hero.” If not, accompanying lessons were held to provide them with one.

According to Fox, the Arts & Technology Academy in the Eugene School District 4J announced a different LGBT theme for each day of the week, including:

Monday: “Rainbow-Out” Day, on which students were told to “wear as many colors as they could.”

Tuesday: Staff told students to wear mourning black “in remembrance of lost members of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Wednesday: “Drag Day,” on which students were encouraged to cross-dress by dressing “like a drag queen/king/monarch or dress up as a different gender.”

Thursday: “Queer Hero Day,” with suggested figures like the homosexual singer icon Freddie Mercury or Chappel Roan (also a singer).

Friday: The concluding day of the LGBT-themed week was “Pride Flag Friday,” in which the staff really outdid themselves by telling their students to show up “as the pride flag of your choice.”

Parents, however, found out about the week’s festivities 15 minutes after students were sent home on Monday (which was, if you’re keeping track, “Rainbow-Out” Day). The principal sent an email in which he informed the parents that in addition to the weeklong event, children would also be taught in class about “the history of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.” As Fox News noted, “According to Oregon state law, schools are required to notify parents and guardians ahead of instruction on human sexuality.”

Contacted by Fox, the school district stated that although parents should have received a heads up about “Pride Spirit Week” earlier, the planned events and lessons did not fall under Oregon’s state law, since they were “not considered part of formal instruction on human sexuality.” The district did, however, say that they wanted to ensure that in the future families are given more time to opt out, but emphasized that everything that took place was in keeping with the Oregon Department of Education’s LGBTQ2SIA+ Student Success Plan.

“We remain deeply committed to fostering inclusive, safe learning spaces — and doing so in partnership with families. That means ensuring our communication is clear, our curriculum is aligned, and our students feel like they belong,” the district told Fox Digital. To that end, the week’s events “ensures students learn about the histories and contributions of historically marginalized communities, including LGBTQ+ individuals.”

Incidentally, the Oregon school district is currently embroiled in a battle with the Trump administration over their LGBT curriculum, responding to the executive order affirming two sexes with a resolution “affirming gender identity, expression and equity for transgender and gender-expansive students and staff.”

It is worth noting that Drag Queen Story Hour and other drag events for children are pushed with the explicit goal of promoting gender fluidity to children. Don’t take it from me — take it from Drag Queen Story Hour’s own official website, where they state:

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like — drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress-up is real.

That is precisely what it means to indoctrinate children into LGBT ideology — not merely through curriculum but by encouraging them to cross-dress and consider the idea that they may not be a boy or a girl. Defenders of the Eugene School District’s events — and the thousands of similar “pride” events that will unfold in schools across the United States — are out and proud about what they are doing: deliberately “queering” childhood.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

