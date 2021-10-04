Pull your kids out of public school if you want to save them from LGBT propaganda

(LifeSiteNews) – One of the few encouraging trends we’ve seen in the last couple of years is the increasing pushback by parents against the implementation of transgender ideology (and other progressive agenda items such as Critical Race Theory) in their schools.
For years, progressive teachers and school boards have had a free hand to educate children as they see fit, and for years their views have been getting increasingly radical. As children begin to suddenly identify as the opposite gender overnight and become indoctrinated into ideas that were considered extreme very recently, many parents are finally getting wise.
That’s why they’re showing up at school board meetings and demanding accountability—something that progressive politicians and educators are very, very unhappy with. They are beginning to stonewall parents, and we should pay careful attention to what they are saying right now, because they are tipping their hand.
In response to a question asking if parents are the “primary stakeholder” in the education of their children, for example, President Joe Biden’s Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was blunt: “I believe parents are important stakeholders, but I also believe that educators have a role in determining educational programming.” He refused to say that parents were the “primary stakeholder” in what their children are taught at school.
That’s because progressives don’t believe that parents should interfere with what they wish to teach America’s children.
Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, was even more to the point. During a gubernatorial debate, he stated that: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” In other words, parents should shut up and let people who think like he does teach their children that there are dozens of genders; that they may have been born into the wrong body; that everything they are taught at home is, essentially, wrong — if not actually evil.
Schools want to turn kids into “allies” — but not to their parents. No, they want kids to be allies to the LGBT movement.
In 2019, LifePetitions launched a similar petition on behalf of Jeff Younger (the father) and his son James, asking for support and for the Texas state authorities to intervene in a unbelievable case in which the Dallas courts keep flip-flopping over which parent has parental rights and, ultimately, whether or not James must be forced to live as a girl and suffer the trauma of so-called gender "transitioning," as his mom believes he is a girl.
Incredibly, we now seem to be back at square one.
Jeff Younger currently has a gag order put on him, which prohibits him to speak out in defense of his son. But, because he has recently decided to ignore that order, to save his son from irreversible surgery, this brave Dad now faces possible arrest.
CLICK HERE to WATCH the latest LifeSite interview with Jeff Younger. Hear about the latest developments with his son, as well as the real dangers of gender reassignment surgery and other “transititioning” methods.
Currently, even though he shares 50/50 parental rights to James, which has allowed him to stop the chemical castration of his son, Jeff’s ex-wife recently sued to have full parental rights and to "give her sole medical and psychological decision making."
Jeff is also being threatened with jail time from the gag order, which he believes was intentionally done to stop him from helping pass legislation in Texas to ban sex-change surgeries for minors.
Jeff says that the gag order "prohibits me from speaking on all manner of political topics. And I’m not even allowed to tell you in that gag order whether my son’s a boy or girl."
But Jeff is speaking out, no matter what, because of the real danger that his son is in if he undergoes "transition" surgery.
Indeed, so-called gender "transitions" present many unsafe effects, some desired, some undesired, though all dangerous for one's physical and mental health.
Puberty-blocking drugs and cross-sex hormones have not been proven safe. For example, the FDA has NOT approved Lupron and GnRH analogues for use in blocking puberty.
Risks associated with these pharmaceuticals include: low bone density, high blood pressure, weight gain, abnormal glucose tolerance, breast cancer, liver disease, thrombosis, and cardiovascular disease.
And, additional risks and potential harms include:
For Males: Stunting of penile and testicular growth, sexual dysfunction, prevention of spermatogenesis, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
For Females: A menopause-like state, blockade of normal breast development, decreased blood flow to vagina and vulva, sexual dysfunction, thinning of vaginal epithelium, vaginal atrophy, prevention of menses/ovulation, and disruption of normal brain and bone development.
In other words, these medications can sterilize and cause medical harm to vulnerable, confused children.
And, the stunning part about this: studies show that 85% of gender confused children eventually become comfortable with the sex of their bodies.
McAuliffe did clarify his statement somewhat, just in case anyone had understood the implications of his position on parental rights, noting that he is “not going to let parents come into schools, and actually take books out, and make their own decision.”
Classics such as To Kill A Mockingbird are already getting tossed from public schools; but any parent upset by LGBT propaganda will need to suck it up. As far as progressives are concerned, the kids belong to the state, and they are teaching the children what the state wants them to believe.
Despite the incredible pace at which progressives conquered elite institutions, many are aware that most parents are not teaching their children that they may actually be the opposite sex or, for that matter, that they may be neither gender. This means that they need to teach children these things at school with radical sex education, perverse “children’s” propaganda books, LGBT kid’s entertainment, and Drag Queen Story Hour. This has been going on for quite some time now, which is why so many parents are getting upset and getting involved.
Progressives appear shocked by this pushback. The pandemic gave many parents an opportunity to see the sort of trash their children are being fed at school, and to the dismay of the indoctrinators, are demanding a say.
In response, school boards are trying to cut parents off; cut them out; and push them out of the process. And top Democratic politicians, from Terry McAuliffe to Joe Biden’s Education Secretary, are stating publicly that they side with the so-called educators over the parents. These educators, after all, are also producing future Democratic voters.
Pull your kids out of public school.