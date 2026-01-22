Secret Service breach could have put JD Vance’s life in jeopardy

An agent who shared sensitive information about the vice president was placed on leave after the release of investigative reporter James O’Keefe's video.

(LifeSiteNews) — Thankfully, the United States has not experienced a significant number of assassinations of its political leaders throughout its 250-year history. That’s not to say the ones that have occurred aren’t unimportant. The deaths of John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert in the 1960s shook the country to the core. Abraham Lincoln’s murder a century earlier also irrevocably changed the direction of America.

A recently released 14-minute video courtesy of investigative reporter James O’Keefe shows a pro-Joe Biden Secret Service agent revealing highly sensitive security details about current Vice President JD Vance. The shocking footage indicates the agent not only violated his oath but could have put Vance’s life in danger if the information he shared had fallen into the wrong hands.

In an X post this week, O’Keefe explained that the agent’s name is Tomas Escotto. Escotto was talking with a female member of O’Keefe’s undercover team. Under the assumption that the woman had romantic feelings for him, Escotto shared highly sensitive security information with her in person and over text message, including what O’Keefe called “protective formations, shift schedules, travel plans, and real-time locations.”

BREAKING: U.S. Secret Service Agent Assigned to VP JD Vance Leaks Sensitive Security Information to Undercover Reporter. Escotto is a holdover from the Biden administration and stated that he voted for Joe Biden, while expressing opposition to ICE & the Trump administration’s… pic.twitter.com/AyAjrt3XY4 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2026

Escotto was appointed during the Biden administration. He told the woman that he opposes the Trump administration’s ICE deportation tactics. He also said he didn’t vote for Trump.

O’Keefe said Escotto also “disclosed advance security procedures” and “revealed future travel plans, sometimes days in advance,” even sharing pictures from Air Force Two while onboard with Vance himself.

In a statement to the National News Desk, Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn apologized for the incident while noting that Escotto “has been placed on administrative leave with his clearance suspended and access to agency facilities and systems revoked.” Quinn also apologized to Vance and his family directly.

Escotto’s revealing of highly sensitive information is the second time in recent weeks that Vance has been a target. Earlier this month, a gender-confused man named William DeFoor — who reportedly goes by the name “Julia” — was charged with using a hammer to shatter four windows on the front of Vance’s house. He also reportedly damaged his car. Fortunately, Vance and his family were not home during the incident.

Deranged liberals have sought to harm other prominent conservative figures in recent years as well. In 2022, a man who allegedly told police that he wanted to kill conservative Catholic Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside Kavanaugh’s home at around 1:45 a.m. The man, who now identifies as a “transgender woman,” was eventually sentenced on October 3 to eight years and one month in prison. Notably, the Department of Justice asked for a 30-year sentence.

Just days after the man’s sentencing in October 2025, police charged a left-wing New Jersey man for bringing 200 explosives outside of St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington D.C. It was believed that he had planned to kill Supreme Court justices who were attending the Church’s annual “Red Mass,” which is meant to invoke God’s blessings on judges and public officials so they administer justice properly.

O’Keefe’s video cannot be understood outside current geopolitical realities, too. From 2011 until 2015, a Chinese spy named Christine Fang ingratiated herself with political leaders in upstate California. “Fang Fang,” as she would later be known, had a romantic relationship with Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell. Axios previously reported that while U.S. officials did not believe the woman obtained or relayed classified information to the Chinese government, a U.S. intelligence official said the case was “a big deal, because there were some really, really sensitive people that were caught up” in the operation.

Relatedly, conservatives like Tucker Carlson have argued that Jeffrey Epstein was linked to Israel’s intelligence agency and that he was being used as an asset to blackmail leading U.S. politicians, businessmen, and public figures. Recently released photos show Epstein had tied to many prominent persons, including former President Bill Clinton, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, and others.

O’Keefe’s footage should ultimately alarm Americans who care about the security of their country and the safety of their leaders, whatever party they belong to. The attempted assassination on the life of Donald Trump in 2024 would have changed the trajectory of the United States for decades. It’s time the Secret Service and those it chooses to employ step up their game for the good of the country.

