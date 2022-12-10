Sen. Ron Johnson’s latest COVID conference shows why we must warn others about the dangerous jabs

There are grave concerns now that we might be facing a far larger wave of COVID jab injuries and deaths in the future because of their still unknown long-term effects and the possibility that the toxic spike proteins generated by them may last much larger in the body than we are being told.

COVID and the COVID injections are heavily in the news again today, especially because of a major roundtable discussion that took place in Washington, D.C. this week. The event, organized by Senator Ron Johnson, included many of the leading medical, scientific and other critics of government and medical institutions’ COVID policies that have caused and continue to cause serious harm. There are grave concerns now that we might be facing a far larger wave of COVID jab injuries and deaths in the future because of their still unknown long-term effects and the possibility that the toxic spike proteins generated by them may last much larger in the body than we are being told.

This is still a huge issue, with deaths and injuries occurring and rising every week, it seems, almost entirely caused by the injections, rather than the disease, which has naturally reduced to a far milder version.

This week we’ve reported on some of the brief presentations from notable individuals who spoke at the event, giving the most up-to-date information on current developments.

Toxicology expert Dr. Janci Lindsay warned that the COVID-19 jabs could “potentially sterilize an entire generation” or else “be passed on to next generations as inadvertent gene transfer.” She argued that it is “absolutely irresponsible to continue any of these shots” for children and people of child-bearing age “without investigating this.” We should all heed her warnings.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kirk Milhoan warned that the COVID shots are linked to myocarditis in boys and she proclaimed, “We should not mandate harm.”

Medical freedom attorney Aaron Siri, reveals data CDC tried to hide exposing COVID jab dangers.

In other COVID jab-related news, Republicans successfully passed legislation to roll back the military vaccine mandate, but it sadly stopped short of compelling the Pentagon to commit to the reinstatement and full compensation of the thousands of service members kicked out for refusing the shots. Not good, and the measure will still need to clear the U.S. Senate before landing on Biden’s desk for a signature. If it gets through all the stages, it will still be a big improvement and almost certainly prevent many new jab injuries and deaths among service members.

And lastly for today, Elon Musk continues to keep to his word and released another batch of internal Twitter files confirming that Twitter “shadow banned” conservative political candidates. This is big news! If he keeps this up, Twitter will have improved night and day from what it was under the previous owners. They allowed the platform to be directed by US government intelligence and law enforcement agents and White House staff to protect Democrat politicians from being harmed by information about their misdeeds being disseminated through the Internet via Twitter and also to defeat conservative candidates in elections.

Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are essential for maintaining any democracy and for protecting all fundamental rights. LifeSiteNews is above all a news service strongly committed to participating in efforts to protect those freedoms so that you and we will be able to protect life and family. Without those basic freedoms a lot of bad things will happen, and we will all be frustrated by not being able to do what we are called to do.

