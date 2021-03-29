Sex-selective abortion kills baby girls, but feminist leaders insist abortion is a social necessity

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

March 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — It is one of modern feminism’s many twisted ironies that abortion, championed as the essential key to women’s liberation, is predominantly used to kill females because they are female. More than 100 million baby girls are missing worldwide, most of them the victims of feticide. China’s population suffers a staggering shortage of women because the One Child Policy and a cultural preference for sons has resulted in untold carnage in the womb for baby girls — and those who survive are often murdered through infanticide.

In Canada, some cultural communities prefer boys — and people are happy to avail themselves of Canada’s feminist feticide services to rid themselves of unwanted girls. Just this month, CityNews published another exposé on sex-selective abortion in Canada.

According to the British Medical Journal this month, sex selective abortion is a growing problem in Nepal, as well. Examining census data from 2011 to 2016, several social scientists believe that the rate of missing girls who had been killed through abortion between 2006 and 2011 was one in fifty, or roughly 22,540, and that the numbers have been rising steadily. As in many other cultures, boys are preferred to girls for financial reasons, with girls seen as a financial drain due to the necessity of paying a dowry and the likelihood of them “leaving the family” upon marriage, while boys are seen as an economic investment.

While the attitudes are longstanding, when abortion was legalized in Nepal in 2002, a cost-effective and legal method to kill baby girls suddenly became widely available, and with the arrival of ultrasound technology in 2004 sex-selective abortion rapidly became a widespread problem. While sex-selective abortion (feticide following a test to determine gender) is illegal and carries a prison sentence in Nepal, these laws are difficult to enforce (and there is little appetite to do so.) According to the researchers, up to half of the abortions committed in 2014 were illegal. According to the report:

For certain areas of the country, the practice was more widespread. In Arghakhanchi, the most affected district, one in every six girl births were “missing” in census data. In the Kathmandu Valley, Nepal’s main urban centre, around 115 boys are born for every 100 girls. Without sex selection we would expect only 105 boys born for every 100 girls. Deeper analysis by the team found that sex ratios were skewed, with women who were richer and more highly educated more likely to undertake sex selective abortion. They also found that, in districts where more sex-selection occurred, girls were more likely than boys to die by age five, indicating discrimination both before and after birth.

The researchers admit that the problem of sex-selective abortion has obviously come about due to the legalization of abortion. But so ideological are these feminists that they hasten to assure their readers that the widespread killing of baby girls through abortion is no reason to get rid of abortion. According to Dr. Melanie Channon of the University of Bath’s Department of Social & Policy Sciences, the lead author of the new study:

As fertility falls and urbanisation increases, there is more access to prenatal sex identification technology in Nepal. Our study shows some of the impact this has had over recent years, and we expect there will be a “trickle-down” of ability to select the sex of a baby from the wealthiest and most educated as the technology becomes more widely available and more affordable. Put simple and starkly, without concerted effort, there will be an increase in sex-selective abortions in Nepal. It is important to stress that the solution to this growing issue is not to ban abortion or ultrasound tests during pregnancy. Many lives have been — and continue to be — saved by these policies. The only lasting solution is to dismantle the deeply rooted gender inequity found across the country in order that people no longer wish to selectively abort female foetuses. The government in Nepal needs to take a lead on this, combining media campaigns with legal and political measures which address the issue of gender equity across a range of themes in the country.

In short: the language used by the researchers indicates that they know these baby girls are — well, babies. This, obviously, means that abortion is an act of violence that kills babies. In Nepal, as in many other places, this violence is being primarily directed at girls because they are girls — and this is one of the primary fruits of abortion legalization. But as these numbers rise, feminist leaders worldwide insist that abortion is a social necessity, a cultural good, and a tool of women’s liberation. In the meantime, baby girls will continue to pay the price — dying by suction and dismemberment in their tens of millions.