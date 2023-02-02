Sims 4 embraces transgender ideology with ‘non-binary’ characters and ‘chest binders’

(LifeSiteNews) — It is often in the small things that we see the signs of the times. We’ve seen this with the spread of gender ideology into every aspect of postmodern life, from Bruce “Caitlyn” Jenner’s Vanity Fair spread to the open embrace of the most radical aspects of the transgender agenda by the Biden Administration, which has turned the White House into a revolving door for drag queens and transgender influencers. One disturbing aspect (of many) of this is the attempt to mainstream “sex change” surgeries for minors.

On Instagram, we’ve seen a tidal wave of images of children and minors posting photographs of their post-surgery bodies, with young women showing their flat, scarred chests after having healthy breasts removed by surgeons in order to be able to “present” as male. To become more themselves, they claim proudly—often with great emotion—they must cut off parts of themselves. Those chest scars are thus seen as a testament to their progress on the road to self-actualization rather than evidence of mutilation driven by an ideological social media phenomenon and medical professionals willing to abet them in their self-harm.

This medical malpractice is part of what trans ideologues call the “affirmative model”—the idea that medical professionals have a duty to affirm gender dysphoria and work to help children and others look on the outside the way they feel on the inside. Already, as I’ve written before, this model has been soundly rejected by medical establishments in Europe, and de-transitioners are telling tragic tales of the suffering they endure after these “cosmetic” surgeries perpetrated in pursuit of the dream of a different self. But the mainstreaming of this mutilation is happening not only on social media, but also in cultural avenues oriented towards children.

READ: New ‘Do No Harm’ campaign exposes devastating impact of transgender ideology on children

Blue’s Clues, for example, produced a “pride” video for kids that showed a post-operation “transgender” beaver—that is, a cartoon beaver with chest scars to show where she had had her hypothetical breasts removed. And now The Sims 4, a children’s video game which boasts itself as “the ultimate life simulation game,” announced this week that players of the game can now give the characters they play “top scars”—again, from double mastectomies performed in pursuit of achieving a “sex change.” The New York Post noted that there was an instant online backlash at the announcement, which included the introduction of “non-binary” characters and “chest binders,” which gender dysphoric girls use to flatten their breasts to present as male, often as a prelude to surgery.

Libs of TikTok posted screenshots of the update with the caption: “They’re teaching young healthy girls that it’s ok to chop off their breasts.”

More than just ok, I think. They’re affirming that this is normal. The parents and Sims fans who expressed horror, however, were immediately countered by the Twitter accounts of other companies who will soon presumably follow suit. Xbox responded on Twitter: “Vadlish, we love it!” Vadlish, the Post noted, “also means ‘thank you’ in ‘Simlish,’ the made-up language that ‘Sims’ characters use to communicate.” Mashable responded by stating that the update was “an exciting addition for transgender and disabled fans,” while gaming site Kotaku stated: “There are also medical wearables, such as glucose monitors and hearing aids, which makes The Sims 4 all more inclusive for the disability community as well. It’s good s–t.”

This isn’t shocking news. In 2022, The Sims 4 added “they/them” pronouns to their selections, and companies are all rushing to amend their product offerings to conform to transgender standards (the “pregnant man” emoji being perhaps the most ridiculous thus far). But this news does emphasize, once again, that there are almost no aspect of culture that will not be transitioned in the coming years—and it is a reminder that parents, especially, must be aware that it isn’t just politics or school indoctrination that serve as vehicles for gender ideology—it is cartoons, children’s stories, and children’s games, too.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

