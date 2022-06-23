Singer Billie Eilish would ‘rather die’ than not have children. So why does she support abortion?

Eilish has been one of the most vocal pro-abortion celebrities, and has been borderline hysterical in her insistence that abortion is a fundamental right.

(LifeSiteNews) — A few years back, the Toronto Star—Canada’s largest and most liberal newspaper—ran a human-interest story that, from their progressive perspective, was supposed to be touching and heartrending. It was a profile of a gay abortionist who, once he and his partner decided they wanted to have children, started feeling horrible about all the children he was scraping out of women and putting in the trash. After all, one of those children could be his. The abortionist, of course, concluded that he couldn’t let his personal feelings interfere with his great work aborting babies.

I thought of that story when I read the recent comments by pop star Billie Eilish. In an interview with the UK’s Sunday Times, Eilish noted that she badly wants to be a mother. “[I would] rather die [than not have kids],” Eilish explained. “I need them.” The pop star currently travels the world on tour with an entourage that includes her mother and her brother, and she told the Times that one day she’d love to do that with a family of her own—despite the inevitable difficulties and frustrations of motherhood

The reason Eilish’s interview reminded me of the Toronto abortionist is that both stories highlight a brutal cognitive dissonance. The abortionist, I’m sure, would tell you that he is not aborting babies—he is aborting fetuses, or whatever his preferred euphemism is. Yet, when he wanted to have children, he was aware—despite this delusional belief—that what he was doing was eliminating children. Eilish, too, has been one of the most vocal pro-abortion celebrities, and has been borderline hysterical in her insistence that abortion is a fundamental right.

Last October, after the Heartbeat Act passed in Texas, Eilish melted down during one of her shows in Austin. “When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this f*****g place for allowing that to happen here,” she yelled at her fans. The slogan “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” flashed across the screen behind her. “But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f*****g victims, and you deserve everything in the world, and we need to tell them to shut the f*** up. My body, my f*****g choice!” With that, she completed the rant by raising her middle finger and urging the audience to join her.

That’s some pretty anti-baby sentiment coming from someone who says that she’d “rather die” than not have children of her own. Eilish is another abortion activist who simultaneously insists that abortion has nothing to do with babies while implicitly making the connection anyhow—rather like those activists who marched in front of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house recently. Young women wearing face-paint and spattered with fake blood held small dolls out ahead of them to protest Barrett’s presumed vote against Roe v. Wade which would … no longer allow women to kill babies like that? If that isn’t a brazen defence of child sacrifice, I don’t know what is.

America’s abortion wars, from her celebrities to her street brawlers, all boil down to a single question: Who does abortion kill? And deep down, everyone knows that abortion ends the life of a baby. Billie Eilish knows it, the gay Toronto abortionist knows it, and the activists marching ominously in front of Amy Coney Barrett’s house know it. Thankfully for millions yet unborn, it appears that five justices on the Supreme Court of the United States also know it—and that will make all the difference.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

