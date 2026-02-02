Singer Jelly Roll praises Jesus after winning first Grammys. It was the only good moment of the night

‘Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel,’ remarked Nicki Minaj about the Grammys.

(LifeSiteNews) – Last night’s Grammy Awards showcased why Tinseltown and much of the entertainment industry is held in such low esteem while igniting a flurry of criticism and possibly triggering a presidential lawsuit against the show’s host.

Let’s start, however, with the event’s sole shining moment: Receiving his award on stage, singer Jelly Roll boldly praised Jesus and testified to the transforming power of faith in Jesus Christ.

“I know they’re going to try and kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out: “Jesus, I hear you and I’m listening, Lord, I’m listening, Lord,” he declared, his eyes cast heavenward.

“There was a time in my life (when) I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance. There were days I thought the darkest things, I was a horrible human,” the former prison inmate said. “All I had was a Bible and radio in a six-by-eight-foot cell.

“I believed that God had the power to change my life,” he proclaimed, “and I want to tell y’all right now, ‘Jesus is for everybody … anybody can have a relationship with him!”

Later, he said of his life, “This is a story that only God could be the author of!”

Cross-dressing performer demands ‘ICE out!’ leftist crowd cheers

The night was dominated by celebrities using their mic time to criticize President Donald Trump and the administration’s sweeping move to deport illegal aliens, with dangerously criminal illegals at the top of the list.

Perhaps the most egregious moment came when Puerto Rican performer “Bad Bunny” began his speech saying, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say, ICE Out” causing much of the mostly leftist audience to jump to their feet and cheer.

He called for continued protests despite the fact that they have turned violent and deadly in places like Minnesota.

The woke, anti-Trump, anti-MAGA cross-dressing-performer who is slated to headline Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show has promised he will use that performance to “honor queer icons” while wearing a dress.

As a result, many Americans, including President Trump, have vowed to boycott the halftime show if not the entire Super Bowl broadcast.

WATCH: Anti-American Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, slated to headline next week’s Super Bowl halftime show, accepts his Grammy and immediately shouts “ICE out!” Great job, NFL—you’ve COMPLETELY lost touch with your fan base. pic.twitter.com/x3Byc2ZqMe — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 2, 2026

Emcee Trevor Noah may have sparked lawsuit by President Trump

Emcee Trevor Noah, a South African, used his platform to repeatedly ridicule President Trump but overstepped his bounds, causing Trump to immediately threaten the South African talk show host with a lawsuit.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.’

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. “WRONG!!!” the President exclaimed.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump said.

“Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast,” he warned. “It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$.



As Noah ridiculed Nicki Minaj to the delight of the leftist crowd because she publicly expressed her support to President Trump and to the work of ICE agents, Minaj took to social media from outside The Grammys venue to expose the deep darkness that has overtaken many of those present at the Grammys.

She very skillfully took both the entire music industry and the Democrat Party head on in what can only be described as bombshell X posts.

Minaj seemed to confirm the public’s worst fears about the use of child sacrifice to gain power and celebrity within the entertainment industry.

“Are y’all understanding that these people have been sacrificing children as a way of gaining & maintaining power?” she asked. “If you ever vote DemonCrat again, you’re just as soulless as they are & will perish. Maybe it’s time for me to do some story times — since I was trying to not say what I know — yet they continue to attempt bullying.”

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” she declared.

“They’re flying in immigrants to vote b/c they reneged on all the promises they made to African Americans & can no longer get the African American vote by default,” Minaj explained in a subsequent post.

“They’re causing distractions in the streets to distract from the billions they stole from tax payers,” she added.

Still on a roll, Minaj warned:

Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They’re showing people that it’s ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity. It’s not enough for them to have an opinion, they’ve escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time.

“As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them,” Minaj predicted, quickly garnering nearly a quarter million “Likes” on X.

The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame.

“Watch,” she urged.

