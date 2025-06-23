Singer Jojo Siwa admits she was ‘pressured’ by LGBT lobby to ‘come out’ as lesbian at 17

The story of Jojo Siwa shows how young people are encouraged to be anything but straight.

(LifeSiteNews) — In 2021, 17-year-old YouTube star Jojo Siwa came out as “queer.” She wasn’t sure precisely what she was yet, she told her legions of tween fans; she was just certain that she wasn’t straight. Until then, Siwa had dated men. By 2024, she was dating women, attacking celebrities who didn’t back the LGBT agenda, and was planning to use multiple surrogates to have children through in-vitro fertilization with her lesbian partner.

When Siwa “came out,” I noted here at LifeSite that she appeared to be part of a trend of celebrities claiming to be LGBT for the purposes of popularity: “They’re basically straight, but since that’s so passé these days, they’re queer or bi or non-binary or gender-fluid — lots of great options for anyone seeking to break free of heteronormativity and into the headlines.”

As it turns out, I was right.

Siwa, now 22, is dating men again — and is telling the press that she was “pressured” into formally coming out as a lesbian in an interview with the Daily Mail’s YOU Magazine on June 20.

“When I came out at 17, I said: ‘I’m pansexual, because I don’t care,’” Siwa said. “But then I kind of boxed myself in and I said: ‘I’m a lesbian.’ And I think I did that because of pressure.”

Why? Because of the LGBT community.

“From people I know, from partners I’ve had,” Siwa continued. “You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid.”

“In a weird way, I think [pressure] came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times,” Siwa noted.

That, of course, isn’t weird at all. The LGBT movement wants high-profile representatives in entertainment, especially children’s entertainment.

As the New York Post put it: “Siwa, who came out publicly in 2021, previously reflected on her sexuality earlier this year while competing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK.’ Siwa realized she no longer identified as a lesbian while competing on ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ earlier this year. Although she initially identified as a lesbian, it wasn’t until competing on the show that she realized she was queer.”

These words, of course, mean nothing besides “not straight.” Siwa told her fellow contestant Danny Beard, who was — not incidentally — an alumni of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: “I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realized: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool. I’ve dropped the L and I’ve gone to the Q baby! That’s what I love about sexuality.”

READ: Study that failed to show puberty blockers help depressed gender-confused kids finally published

The story of Jojo Siwa — which was predictable for those of us who have been watching how the LGBT movement operates — exposes much of what is going on. Young people are encouraged to be anything but straight, and “queer” is a catch-all. The LGBT movement’s assertion that sexual orientation is fixed — the basis of their push for “conversion therapy bans” across the Western world — is directly contradicted by their assertion that sexuality is also fluid.

Meanwhile, the “queer” Siwa is dating her co-contestant Chris Hughes, a brawny bearded fellow.

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way,” Siwa said of Hughes.

In short: Girl meets boy. Girl dumps “non-binary” girlfriend. Girl realizes she is not lesbian, but straight — but has to say “queer” because that gives her options without leaving the LGBT label entirely behind. Girl dates boy. She had to take the long way around, but she got there eventually.

