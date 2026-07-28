Singer pressured underage girlfriend to have abortion before allegedly killing her

As is so often the case in sexual crimes, abortion is only a gift to the predator—and violence only begets more violence.

(LifeSiteNews) — Horrifying new details at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles reveal that 21-year-old David Anthony Burke, the American singer known by the stage name D4vd, demanded that his 13-year-old girlfriend Celeste Rivas Hernandez have an abortion. Burke, who rose to fame with platinum singles such as “Romantic Homicide,” is accused of murdering Hernandez.

Hernandez went missing in early 2024, and her heavily decomposed and partially dismembered remains were found in September 2025 in the trunk of Burke’s Tesla, which had been towed from a street near his home in Hollywood Hills. Prosecutors allege that Burke stabbed her to death on April 23, 2025, before dismembering her body with chainsaws in his garage, bagging the parts, and putting them in the Tesla.

Prosecutors stated that Burke murdered Hernandez because she threatened to expose the fact that he had been exploiting a minor, which would destroy his career; his album Wither, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, was released two days after her murder. Burke has been charged with murder, the mutilation of remains, and the continuous sexual abuse of a child. Prosecutors allege that Burke met Hernandez online when she was 11, and began abusing her when she was 13 and he was 18.

At the preliminary hearing in LA, prosecutors produced text messages that reveal that Hernandez was pregnant and that her baby was aborted before she was killed. “wen you gonna get it done,” Burke asked her in one exchange, referring to an abortion appointment. Hernandez replied: “two days.”

“What [if] the first abortion didn’t work?” Hernandez said in one text message in June 2024, when she was 13 and Burke was 19. When Burke stated that he was sorry for “putting her through this,” she texted back: “neither of us are capable of watching and taking care of the baby. it’s for the best no?” Burke replied: “also my mother always told me to ask this question if I was ever in this situation…it is mine right?”

Hernandez affirmed that “of course” it was. He texted later: “lets have this be the last abortion until we have kids” and “I’m thinking about your abortion gift.”

Soon after, however, Hernandez began feeling guilt about aborting their baby. “I care abt u i killed my kid for you,” she said in a text in August 2024. “i don’t feel like talking about it cause it gets [me really] upset but id do anything to have it back.” She added later that she “took the innocent life of a literal baby.”

At one point during the testimony, a visibly emotional prosecutor pleaded with Hernandez’s parents to leave the room, and they did so. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If the case proceeds to trial, he could potentially face the death penalty. Many commenters have noted the abortion exchange with horror and revulsion, especially Burke’s reference to the “abortion gift.” As is so often the case in sexual crimes, abortion is only a gift to the predator—and violence only begets more violence.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

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