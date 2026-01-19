Six Washington Capitals players refuse to put pro-LGBT rainbow tape on hockey sticks

Alex Ovechkin and five of his teammates refused to participate in pro-LGBT messaging from their team on Sunday, in the latest protest by NHL players against LGBT ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — Legendary professional hockey player Alex Ovechkin drew attention on social media Sunday after opting to not participate in a pro-LGBT initiative before the Washington Capitals’ game against the Florida Panthers.

The Russian-born Ovechkin is one of the most accomplished athletes in NHL history. He is the only player to have netted more than 900 regular-season goals, having surpassed the great Wayne Gretzky in April 2025.

Ovechkin, 40, took the ice without having rainbow-colored tape on his stick. Five of his Capitals teammates followed his lead.

Ovechkin’s subtle sign of protest won support on social media, and it also stood in contrast to the Capitals’ X account, which promoted multiple pro-LGBT graphics and “pride” photos to its 744,500 followers.

During tonight’s #ALLCAPS Pride Night, @GiantFood presented $5,000 in gift cards to the @WandaAHouse, providing housing, support services, and pathways to economic mobility for at-risk & homeless LGBTQ+

“Pride Nights” in the NHL date back to the early 2010s. In recent years, a growing number of players have protested them in various ways. In 2023, Ovechkin himself refused to partake in a pregame warmup. Also in 2023, Ivan Provorov was the only member of the Philadelphia Flyers to refuse to wear a rainbow-colored jersey for pregame activities.

Others stood up to LGBT ideology that year as well. Eric and Marc Staal of the Florida Panthers said in a statement that “wearing a pride jersey … goes against our Christian beliefs.” San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer likewise refused to wear a rainbow-colored jersey. “I am choosing not to endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life,” he declared.

Player frustration ultimately pressured league commissioner Gary Bettman to admit in an interview with CTV that “Pride Night” has “become more of a distraction now” and that “I think it’s something that we’re going to have to evaluate in the offseason.”

Although the NHL hasn’t done away with “Pride Nights,” it has scrapped themed jerseys for players to wear for pregame warmups. The decision was handed down primarily after Russian players who belong to the Orthodox Church voiced religious objections.

Ovechkin and his teammates’ example is worth noting in part because it stands in stark contrast to the woke messaging and more liberal-minded players in the National Football League.

This past Sunday, the Chicago Bears lost a close playoff game to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. Amid freezing temperatures and falling snow, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tied the score late in the fourth quarter with an incredible touchdown pass on fourth down. Many commentators have already praised it as one of the best plays of the year.

Williams, who went to college at Southern California, has taken Chicago by storm since being drafted in 2024. While he’s no doubt impressive on the field, his behavior off the field is rather bizarre.

One thing Williams has become famous for is his decision to paint his fingernails. “I’ve been doing it before college, but it took everybody by surprise, just because you don’t always see male athletes who play football paint their nails. But I think it’s just another way of expression,” he told People magazine in 2023. “This year, I’m gonna tone it down … I’ve had a few talks with my coaches. But I’m gonna keep doing it and express myself.”

Williams’ mom has painted his fingernails in the past. Presumably, he does his own now before games. He has said that he does it not just to “express” himself but to promote activism on certain issues he believes in.

Williams’s decision to paint his nails is apparently encouraging young Chicago men to follow suit and to get pedicures.

Williams has engaged in other behaviors many would see as effeminate, too. During a photo shoot with fashion website GQ, Williams wore a red dress.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the NFL continues to promote Williams and to urge him to keep “expressing” himself so it can use him as a sort of effeminate male role model for Gen Z men who aren’t particularly masculine but who want to see others like them succeed in the sports world.

