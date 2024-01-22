Sound of Freedom was more than a blockbuster. It was a cry to end child sex slavery

The movie beat out last year’s popular franchise entries of 'Transformers,' 'The Hunger Games,' 'Mission Impossible,' and 'Indiana Jones.' Additionally, the movie that brought the world’s attention to the horrific global child trafficking industry attracted more attention than 'Taylor Swift: The Era Tour.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Sound of Freedom has proven to be the surprise blockbuster of 2023, earning over $184 million in domestic ticket sales, and topping $250 million globally.

The movie beat out last year’s popular franchise entries of Transformers, The Hunger Games, Mission Impossible, and Indiana Jones. Additionally, the movie that brought the world’s attention to the horrific global child trafficking industry attracted more attention than the pop star’s Taylor Swift: The Era Tour.

Taking the long view, Sound of Freedom currently ranks #151 in “Top Lifetime Grosses” for PG-13 movies according to Box Office Mojo, outperforming its nearest competitor Batman Forever and a host of other fan favorites.

Sound of Freedom is different from all the other blockbuster films of 2023. It is a brilliant — albeit heart-wrenching — movie based on the true story of former CIA agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job a decade ago to rescue innocent children ensnared in the horrific underworld of child sex trafficking.

Asked why he has undertaken his heroic mission, Ballard, played by Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel, declares, “Because God’s children are not for sale.”

The unspeakable evil of child sexual exploitation, an estimated two million kids — toddlers, kindergarteners, preteens, and young teens — around the world raped, sodomized, tortured, and threatened with death many times a day by depraved adults, is not located far away from any of us. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry and, to our great shame, the United States is the industry’s biggest consumer.

“Every day ordinary people don’t want to hear it,” Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, declares in the movie. “It’s too ugly for polite conversation. But, meanwhile, over two million children a year are being sucked into the deepest recesses of hell.”

The fact is, [child sex-trafficking] is the fastest growing international crime network that the world has ever seen. It has already passed the illegal arms trade, and soon it’s going to pass the drug trade. You want to know why? You can sell a bag of cocaine one time. But a child, the most precious child… You can sell a five-year-old kid five to ten times a day for ten years straight.

Ballard continues through tears:

Trust me, man, if we do nothing, their pain is going to spread and spread… ’til someday it’s going to reach the likes of you. And that will be a nightmare that you’re never going to wake up from.

In a postscript to the movie, Jim Caviezel declares “We can make Sound of Freedom the Uncle Tom’s Cabin of 21st century slavery.” Child-sex slavery.

Joe Biden has ‘created the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history’

As the truth about the deranged child-sex trafficking industry was being revealed by the film, Republican U.S. senators used the opportunity to shine a bright light on the open borders policies of the Biden administration. They say these facilitate child trafficking.

“Over 85,000,” Senate Republicans tweeted. “That’s how many children are missing under Joe Biden.”

“He has created the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history.”

“Stop the humanitarian crisis. Secure the border,” demanded the GOP legislators a few days later.

“It’s a conveyor belt of children being forced through the system,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said at a Senate hearing of the current administration’s policies.

“They go to factories, they go to slave labor,” Hawley said. “I’ve asked the FBI ‘Where are the 80,000-plus children this administration has lost?’

“They don’t know!” he exclaimed.

“Let me be clear: Even one child in the custody of human traffickers is horrific and wrong,” said fellow Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

