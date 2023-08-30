‘Sperm donor’ with 96 kids highlights major problems of IVF

(LifeSiteNews) — A Wall Street Journal profile of a “sperm donor” who is traveling across the United States and Canada to meet his 96 confirmed children underscores the problems of IVF and abortion.

The article shows how sexual reproduction has turned into a business. A Facebook group for women who bought Dylan Stone-Miller’s sperm is mostly “female couples or single women” that WSJ calls “a trend in the sperm-bank industry.”

So, despite the established evidence showing children benefit from a mom and dad in the home, society continues to allow people to sell sperm to intentionally create fatherless homes.

The article depicts the turmoil that Stone-Miller faces as he grapples with the fact that he is responsible for at least 96 children with whom he has unclear relationships. “Because tracking progeny from a donor isn’t always reliable, ‘I will never know for sure how many children I have,’” he said.

His problems are part of a series of tragedies for Stone-Miller, some of which led to this situation. The Journal article reported a girlfriend of Stone-Miller aborted their child, although the story dances around it by saying his pregnant partner “changed her mind” about having the baby.

The newspaper reported:

When he was 19, Stone-Miller said, a woman he dated told him she was pregnant. She had planned to have the baby but changed her mind. “I had started to make the mental shift toward becoming a father,” he said. “I had a vision in my mind about what it might look like to have brought life into the world.” Her decision left him with a lingering feeling of loss, he said.

Nine months later, Stone-Miller began selling his sperm to pay for the attorney he hired to fight an underage drinking charge. His trip to see his kids followed from his wife divorcing him and leaving with her son. (His parents are also divorced).

One of the lesbians in the story explained how the dad of her kids can never have a full relationship with the children.

“As we get to know him more, we all feel more comfortable. But my sense is he is going to feel more entitled, which can be problematic,” Alicia Bowes said. “We need to keep enough walls up to protect our girls and our family, but to make them permeable enough that he can come in.”

“I don’t want Harper [one of the daughters] to feel like she can call him anything,” Bowes said.

“He is not her dad. Period. If she were to say that in front of us, we would straight up say, ‘Dylan is not your dad. He will never be your dad. You don’t have a dad,” Bowes told the Journal. “You have a donor.’”

Can anyone defend this situation as rightly ordered toward the good?

A college student with a drinking problem sells his sperm and now a decade later there are at least 96 children in two countries who do not have a good relationship with their actual father. Some call him “Donor Dylan.” And Stone-Miller is complicit in creating fatherless homes.

Stone-Miller himself does not think what he did was good. Here’s some key quotes of how he describes the situation:

“It’s hard to say goodbye each time.”

“Am I a parent? Maybe sometimes from the child’s perspective? I don’t know.”

“It was hard to look my biological daughter in the eye and tell her I wasn’t her dad.”

Should society allow men to sell their sperm? No.

There is no good that comes from turning men into prostitutes (the correct term for someone who is paid to put their sperm into someone else) and allowing single women and lesbians to create children who will not have a dad in their life, but just a “donor.”

Children need fathers in their lives, and even when some dads are deadbeats, there are legal mechanisms in place to enforce child support. But sperm “donors” do not have the same rights or do some even want to be involved.

The Wall Street Journal story should be a siren, warning against any attempts to further expand the industry.

Children need dads not “donors.”

Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

